Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor's travel diaries
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was shooting in Berlin with Varun Dhawan for 'Bawaal'. In it, she is seen enjoying the blue waters, magnificent architecture, striking wall arts, and much more.
Soaking up the sun in Berlin
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is seen surrounded by the lush greenery of tea plantations and she seems to be enjoying her stay in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.
Ooty
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of her stay in Rajasthan as she enjoyed the food and culture of the royal city.
Enjoying the Rajasthani stay
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor took over LA in complete style. She can be seen walking on the streets in a completely mesmerising avatar.
Taking over LA streets
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress, who was recently in France, can be seen posing beautifully in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Living her French dream
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's photo features her taking a dip in the sea, whipping her long hair back as she sports a high-waisted animal print bikini.
On the beaches of Goa
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
During her vacation, Janhvi Kapoor picked a metallic swimsuit and was seen enjoying the magical sunset in the Maldives.
Maldives
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi celebrated her 25th birthday in Tirupati. She wore a green coloured saree and completed her look with braids as she sought Lord Venkateshwara Swami’s blessings.
Birthday in Tirupati
In 2019, Janhvi visited Varanasi with friends and was also seen enjoying her time in the ancient city. She looked like a desi beauty as she wore a simple salwar kameez.
Sight-seeing in Varanasi
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi Kapoor were vacationing in Dubai. The Roohi actress donned a brown crop top and shorts as she enjoyed her desert safari.
Dubai safari
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani’s bikini collection