JUNE 23, 2023
Janhvi-Kriti: Actors who are classical dancers
The gorgeous beauty's moves in Dola re Dola stunned us and she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Aishwarya Rai
Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram
The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star started learning Kathak and has been trained under Late Pandit Birju Maharaj for her songs
Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
The former Miss World happens to be a trained classical dancer and has learned Kathak
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The Adipurush star is a kathak dancer and showcased her skills in the film Panipat
Kriti Sanon
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Hema Malini
Image : Hema Malini’s Instagram
The Sholay star is trained in several dance forms like Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, and Bharatanatyam
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
The Mili star got trained in classical dance for a sequence in her debut film Dhadak
The U-Turn star loves dancing and is a trained Kathak dancer
Alaya F
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Radhika Apte
Image : Radhika Apte’s Instagram
The Andhadhun star has learned Kathak for eight years
Richa Chadha
Image : Richa Chadha’s Instagram
The Gangs of Wasseypur actress is a trained Kathak dancer and also knows Street Jazz
Image : Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Taapsee Pannu participated in several dance competitions as a kid and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Taapsee Pannu
