JUNE 23, 2023

Janhvi-Kriti: Actors who are classical dancers

The gorgeous beauty's moves in Dola re Dola stunned us and she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

Aishwarya Rai

Image : Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai star started learning Kathak and has been trained under Late Pandit Birju Maharaj for her songs

Image : Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

The former Miss World happens to be a trained classical dancer and has learned Kathak

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The Adipurush star is a kathak dancer and showcased her skills in the film Panipat

Kriti Sanon

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Hema Malini

Image : Hema Malini’s Instagram

The Sholay star is trained in several dance forms like Kuchipudi, Mohiniattam, and Bharatanatyam

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

The Mili star got trained in classical dance for a sequence in her debut film Dhadak

The U-Turn star loves dancing and is a trained Kathak dancer

Alaya F

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

Radhika Apte

Image : Radhika Apte’s Instagram

The Andhadhun star has learned Kathak for eight years

Richa Chadha

Image : Richa Chadha’s Instagram

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress is a trained Kathak dancer and also knows Street Jazz

Image : Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Taapsee Pannu participated in several dance competitions as a kid and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer

Taapsee Pannu

