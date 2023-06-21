Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 21, 2023
Kajol-Kiara: Celebs and PR stunts
Kajol posted saying “Facing toughest trials of my life.” While fans thought it was a media detox as she deleted all her posts, the actress later revealed it was an OTT show promotion
Kajol
Image : Kajol’s Instagram
Anushka and Virat had an outburst on a sportswear brand for using the actress’ image to create buzz. Later they were declared as brand ambassadors
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Neha Kakkar posted a picture of her belly which looked like a pregnancy announcement but it was a major PR stunt for her upcoming song promotion
Neha Kakkar
Image : Neha Kakkar’s Instagram
Malaika posted a picture saying “I said yes.” While fans speculated she was getting married to Arjun Kapoor, days later she revealed her own show on OTT
Malaika Arora
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
SRK announced the launch of app SRK+ but it was later revealed as a collaboration with an OTT platform
Image : Sania Mirza’s Instagram
Sania Mirza
While her divorce rumors were talk of the town, the couple announced their reality show and busted the myths
Neeru had posted a pregnancy picture which later found to be a promotion for the film Beautiful Billo
Neeru Bajwa
Image : Neeru Bajwa’s Instagram
Kiara posted on social media saying, “Can't keep a secret for long.” While it was speculated to be her wedding announcment with Sidharth Malhotra, it just happened to be a brand endorsement
Kiara Advani
Image : Lakshmi Lehrs Instagram
Abhay Deol
Image : Abhay Deol’s Instagram
Abhay revealed about releasing fake stories before his films’ release to grab attention
Image : Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
Her picture flaunting a diamond ring made us think she is engaged but the actress later clarified it was a diamond brand endorsement
Sonakshi Sinha
