Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 21, 2023

Kajol-Kiara: Celebs and PR stunts

Kajol posted saying “Facing toughest trials of my life.” While fans thought it was a media detox as she deleted all her posts, the actress later revealed it was an OTT show promotion 

Kajol

Image : Kajol’s Instagram

Anushka and Virat had an outburst on a sportswear brand for using the actress’ image to create buzz. Later they were declared as brand ambassadors

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Neha Kakkar posted a picture of her belly which looked like a pregnancy announcement but it was a major PR stunt for her upcoming song promotion

Neha Kakkar

Image : Neha Kakkar’s Instagram

Malaika posted a picture saying “I said yes.” While fans speculated she was getting married to Arjun Kapoor, days later she revealed her own show on OTT

Malaika Arora

Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

SRK announced the launch of app SRK+ but it was later revealed as a collaboration with an OTT platform

Image : Sania Mirza’s Instagram

Sania Mirza

While her divorce rumors were talk of the town, the couple announced their reality show and busted the myths

Neeru had posted a pregnancy picture which later found to be a promotion for the film Beautiful Billo

Neeru Bajwa

Image : Neeru Bajwa’s Instagram

Kiara posted on social media saying, “Can't keep a secret for long.” While it was speculated to be her wedding announcment with Sidharth Malhotra, it just happened to be a brand endorsement

Kiara Advani

Image : Lakshmi Lehrs Instagram

Abhay Deol

Image : Abhay Deol’s Instagram

Abhay revealed about releasing fake stories before his films’ release to grab attention

Image : Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Her picture flaunting a diamond ring made us think she is engaged but the actress later clarified it was a diamond brand endorsement

Sonakshi Sinha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here