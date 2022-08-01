Heading 3

Janhvi’s a daddy’s girl; Here’s proof

Pinkvilla Desk

AUGUST 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This pic from Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood days had her sitting on daddy Boney Kapoor’s lap and resting her head on his chest

Cuteness overload

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi and Boney were all smiles as they posed together for a quick click at a party

All smiles

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This pic had Janhvi enjoying some quality time with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor

Daddy’s angels

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was seen resting her head on Boney’s shoulder and it was proof that he is her comfort place

Holding on to daddy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was seen playing UNO during her break time as she was shooting for Boney Kapoor’s production Mili

Work is fun together

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This adorable pic had Janhvi Kapoor sitting in daddy’s lap as they were cutting the cake together

Celebrations together

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Boney Kapoor was seen kissing Janhvi who looked stunning in her red gown

Kiss of love

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi and Boney were seen wearing comfy sweatshirts with pyjamas as they made their way out of the airport

Airport look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was all smiles as Boney kissed her hand and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love

Unconditional love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor made for a perfect trio as they posed together for a selfie during their New York vacation

Perfect posers

