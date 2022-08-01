Heading 3
Janhvi’s a daddy’s girl; Here’s proof
Pinkvilla Desk
AUGUST 01, 2022
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This pic from Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood days had her sitting on daddy Boney Kapoor’s lap and resting her head on his chest
Cuteness overload
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi and Boney were all smiles as they posed together for a quick click at a party
All smiles
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This pic had Janhvi enjoying some quality time with daddy Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor
Daddy’s angels
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was seen resting her head on Boney’s shoulder and it was proof that he is her comfort place
Holding on to daddy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was seen playing UNO during her break time as she was shooting for Boney Kapoor’s production Mili
Work is fun together
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This adorable pic had Janhvi Kapoor sitting in daddy’s lap as they were cutting the cake together
Celebrations together
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Boney Kapoor was seen kissing Janhvi who looked stunning in her red gown
Kiss of love
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi and Boney were seen wearing comfy sweatshirts with pyjamas as they made their way out of the airport
Airport look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was all smiles as Boney kissed her hand and it spoke volumes about their unconditional love
Unconditional love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor made for a perfect trio as they posed together for a selfie during their New York vacation
Perfect posers
