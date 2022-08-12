Heading 3

Jannat Zubair sizzles in black outfits

Phulwa actress looks gorgeous in a black palazzo style printed suit along with a dupatta. She is seen goofing around with Rajiv Adatia

  Goofing around in           black suit

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant looks very fashionable in an off-shoulder crop top and black loose fit leather pants

   Sassy leather pants

Jannat has a gala time in Cape Town as she shares a video of herself enjoying on the swings. She sported a black bomber jacket with distressed denims

   On a swing

The actress looks fashionable in a gorgeous black flared and printed dress. She is seen flaunting her toned legs in a mini skirt

   Long slit dress

Jannat looks like a true Indian beauty in this beautiful block print saree and matching blouse

   Stylish black saree

The actress aces the street look in black mini dress, which is covered with chains all over it. She’s left her straightened tresses open

  Metallic short dress

The actress went on a trip to Maldives, where she had fun at the beaches. Jannat sported a black lacy striped dress with a stole

  Lacy beach dress

Jannat is no less than a showstopper in the gorgeous beige and black net top with black formal trousers

   Stylish top and trousers

Jannat has the best party wardrobe and here she looks gorgeous in a black and golden shimmery work jumpsuit

  Party look in golden                shimmer jumpsuit

Khatron Ke Khaladi 12 contestant looks sizzling a black sequin saree and strappy blouse

    Shimmery saree

