Jannat Zubair sizzles in black outfits
Arushi Srivastava
AUGUST 12, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Phulwa actress looks gorgeous in a black palazzo style printed suit along with a dupatta. She is seen goofing around with Rajiv Adatia
Goofing around in black suit
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant looks very fashionable in an off-shoulder crop top and black loose fit leather pants
Sassy leather pants
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat has a gala time in Cape Town as she shares a video of herself enjoying on the swings. She sported a black bomber jacket with distressed denims
On a swing
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a gorgeous black flared and printed dress. She is seen flaunting her toned legs in a mini skirt
Long slit dress
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat looks like a true Indian beauty in this beautiful block print saree and matching blouse
Stylish black saree
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress aces the street look in black mini dress, which is covered with chains all over it. She’s left her straightened tresses open
Metallic short dress
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress went on a trip to Maldives, where she had fun at the beaches. Jannat sported a black lacy striped dress with a stole
Lacy beach dress
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat is no less than a showstopper in the gorgeous beige and black net top with black formal trousers
Stylish top and trousers
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat has the best party wardrobe and here she looks gorgeous in a black and golden shimmery work jumpsuit
Party look in golden shimmer jumpsuit
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khaladi 12 contestant looks sizzling a black sequin saree and strappy blouse
Shimmery saree
