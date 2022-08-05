Heading 3
Jannat Zubair's love for ethnic outfits
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 05, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source: Sujata Setiya Instagram
Jannat Zubair has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her closet and of course in her heart as well. Here, she looks ravishing as she flaunts her three-piece traditional outfit
Beaming with joy
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
This outfit is brilliantly and effortlessly put on together. Jannat has styled it with elegance and looks pretty in a ruffle lehenga that she paired with a shimmery blouse
Smile, please!
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
An ethnic attire is what makes for a triumphant and is always a lovely choice for any occasion. Take a look at this diva's heavily embellished outfit and breathtaking gaze!
Stunner
Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram
Seen here is a no-err look where Jannat beautifully twirls in a shimmery silver lehenga and proves that shining outfits are a perfect getaway for any event
Style on Point
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Red brings out the best in her! Jannat's outfits have always been eye-catching but this fiery red shimmery saree surely made many hearts skip a beat
Ravishing in red
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
She again managed to ooze oomph in a beautiful outfit and we are taking notes. Here, she slays in her six-yard and shells out major fashion goals
Exudes elegance
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
We love how Jannat chose the best color ensemble to look extravagant here. The actress looks pretty as she gets clicked in a heavily embellished lehenga
Sartorial delight
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat looks astonishing in literally every attire but this ethnic embellished ensemble made heads turn
Dreamy
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Gazing at her in a black saree is a sheer pretty sight and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her look in a sequined six-yard
Incredibly slaying
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat picked out a brilliant traditional lehenga and looks beautiful as she gets clicked
Dazzling
