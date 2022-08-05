Heading 3

Jannat Zubair's love for ethnic outfits

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 05, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source: Sujata Setiya Instagram

Jannat Zubair has a special corner for ethnic outfits in her closet and of course in her heart as well. Here, she looks ravishing as she flaunts her three-piece traditional outfit

  Beaming with joy

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

This outfit is brilliantly and effortlessly put on together. Jannat has styled it with elegance and looks pretty in a ruffle lehenga that she paired with a shimmery blouse

   Smile, please!

Image source: Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

An ethnic attire is what makes for a triumphant and is always a lovely choice for any occasion. Take a look at this diva's heavily embellished outfit and breathtaking gaze!

   Stunner

Image source:  Neha Adhvik Mahajan Instagram

Seen here is a no-err look where Jannat beautifully twirls in a shimmery silver lehenga and proves that shining outfits are a perfect getaway for any event

   Style on Point

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Red brings out the best in her! Jannat's outfits have always been eye-catching but this fiery red shimmery saree surely made many hearts skip a beat

   Ravishing in red

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

She again managed to ooze oomph in a beautiful outfit and we are taking notes. Here, she slays in her six-yard and shells out major fashion goals

   Exudes elegance

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

We love how Jannat chose the best color ensemble to look extravagant here. The actress looks pretty as she gets clicked in a heavily embellished lehenga

  Sartorial delight

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks astonishing in literally every attire but this ethnic embellished ensemble made heads turn

   Dreamy

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Gazing at her in a black saree is a sheer pretty sight and we can't get enough! Here, this diva surely nailed her look in a sequined six-yard

   Incredibly slaying 

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat picked out a brilliant traditional lehenga and looks beautiful as she gets clicked

    Dazzling

