Jasmin & Aly Goni’s stylish winter wear

Arushi Srivastava

July 01, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Telly world’s favourite couple Jasmin and Aly Goni look comfortable yet fashionable in the sweatshirt. Jasmin looks pretty in yellow sweatshirt and Aly sported a black one

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 stars are travel enthusiasts and this picture is from their London trip. Jasmin has sported a black puffer long jacket and Aly looks stylish in an overcoat

Long jacket in London streets

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The couple loves to make videos together and here they are seen dancing on the streets of London. Aly has sported a white overcoat, while Jasmin wore a sweater

  Being filmy

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The duo looks delightful in colourful outfits. Jasmin sported an orange sweater with blue blazer and Aly looked dapper in a black hoodie

  Colourful outfits

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

Jasmin and Aly look stylish in a gorgeous winter wear. Jasmin looks lovely in baby pink overcoat, while Aly made a fashion statement in pastel blue overcoat

   Pastel shades

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The adorable couple is seen enjoying a sunny day as they lock eyes. Aly rocks street look with knitted sweater and denims. Jasmin looks cute in a black vest and red oversized bomber jacket

   Sunny day look

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

In the fun video by Jasmin and Aly, they are seen in Jammu, latter’s hometown. Jasmin looks gorgeous in bright green sweater dress and sports shoes, while Aly looks cool in white sweatshirt and denims

Enjoy the greenery

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The pair looks like they are having a great time together at their home as they goof around in white sweatshirts

  Twining in white

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The duo is seen enjoying their Dubai trip as they shared a picture from the trip. Aly looks cool in black sweatshirt and denims. Jasmin looks glamorous in blue sweater and black leggings

  Traveling together

Image source- Aly Goni Instagram

The couple is giving fashion goals with their chic outfits. Jasmin looks stunning in black bodycon knitted dress with red shawl, while Aly looks cool in blue cartoon print sweatshirt and denims

   Party ready

