Jasmin & Aly Goni’s stylish winter wear
Arushi Srivastava
July 01, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Telly world’s favourite couple Jasmin and Aly Goni look comfortable yet fashionable in the sweatshirt. Jasmin looks pretty in yellow sweatshirt and Aly sported a black one
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 stars are travel enthusiasts and this picture is from their London trip. Jasmin has sported a black puffer long jacket and Aly looks stylish in an overcoat
Long jacket in London streets
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The couple loves to make videos together and here they are seen dancing on the streets of London. Aly has sported a white overcoat, while Jasmin wore a sweater
Being filmy
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The duo looks delightful in colourful outfits. Jasmin sported an orange sweater with blue blazer and Aly looked dapper in a black hoodie
Colourful outfits
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
Jasmin and Aly look stylish in a gorgeous winter wear. Jasmin looks lovely in baby pink overcoat, while Aly made a fashion statement in pastel blue overcoat
Pastel shades
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The adorable couple is seen enjoying a sunny day as they lock eyes. Aly rocks street look with knitted sweater and denims. Jasmin looks cute in a black vest and red oversized bomber jacket
Sunny day look
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
In the fun video by Jasmin and Aly, they are seen in Jammu, latter’s hometown. Jasmin looks gorgeous in bright green sweater dress and sports shoes, while Aly looks cool in white sweatshirt and denims
Enjoy the greenery
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The pair looks like they are having a great time together at their home as they goof around in white sweatshirts
Twining in white
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The duo is seen enjoying their Dubai trip as they shared a picture from the trip. Aly looks cool in black sweatshirt and denims. Jasmin looks glamorous in blue sweater and black leggings
Traveling together
Image source- Aly Goni Instagram
The couple is giving fashion goals with their chic outfits. Jasmin looks stunning in black bodycon knitted dress with red shawl, while Aly looks cool in blue cartoon print sweatshirt and denims
Party ready
