Arushi Srivastava
APR 19, 2022
Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's mushy PHOTOS
Teasing each other
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 couple are friends first and partners later. They are often seen teasing and making fun of each other
Adorable hug
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Jasmin and Aly hug each other to show their affection for one another
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni often offer a glimpse of their fun moments on social media
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Goofing around
The duo makes a perfect pair and complement each other. They are loved by fans, who fondly call them Jasly
All smiles
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The couple is very supportive of each other in personal and professional life. Aly Goni was proud of his girl when she bought a home
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Supportive
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The couple is very fond of animals, especially dogs. They love to spend time with pets whenever they are not shooting
Pet love
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
The couple also gives fashion goals. They have been often spotted twinning in the city
Twinning
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Be it a small get-together or a grand event, the couple is seen close to each other in their best outfits
Partying Together
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
Jasmin Bhasin shared a kiss with Aly Goni on her birthday as he surprised her with a vacay and a new look
Mushy Moment
Image source- Aly Goni instagram
From sharing a personal life to professional life, the couple has done it all. They also featured in popular music videos together, which trended on social media
Working together
