Arushi Srivastava

APR 19, 2022

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni's mushy PHOTOS

Teasing each other

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 couple are friends first and partners later. They are often seen teasing and making fun of each other

Adorable hug

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Jasmin and Aly hug each other to show their affection for one another

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni often offer a glimpse of their fun moments on social media

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Goofing around

The duo makes a perfect pair and complement each other. They are loved by fans, who fondly call them Jasly

All smiles

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The couple is very supportive of each other in personal and professional life. Aly Goni was proud of his girl when she bought a home

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Supportive

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The couple is very fond of animals, especially dogs. They love to spend time with pets whenever they are not shooting

Pet love

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

The couple also gives fashion goals. They have been often spotted twinning in the city

Twinning

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Be it a small get-together or a grand event, the couple is seen close to each other in their best outfits

Partying Together

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

Jasmin Bhasin shared a kiss with Aly Goni on her birthday as he surprised her with a vacay and a new look

Mushy Moment

Image source- Aly Goni instagram

From sharing a personal life to professional life, the couple has done it all. They also featured in popular music videos together, which trended on social media

Working together

