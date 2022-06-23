Heading 3

 Jasmin Bhasin’s pretty looks in pink

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 23, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in the shimmery backless full sleeved dress. She paired it with sequinned high heels and bold pink makeup

  Shimmery backless dress

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress has taken up a street style look with light pink crop top and matching joggers style pants. She paired it with sports shoes

 Crop top and baggy pants 

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks like a diva in the dual-toned tracksuit. She sported a black and pink attire with stylish earrings and multicoloured shoes

   Leather tracksuit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is date night ready as she wore a lovely collared short dress along with embellished heels

  Satin dress

IVideo source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin seems to be enjoying a cruise ride with breeze in her hair. She has sported a beautiful pink schiffli dress with slit detail

  Schiffli dress

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks pretty in a simple light pink casual t-shirt dress. Her curls match perfectly with her looks

 T-shirt dress

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Honeymoon film actress looks elegant in a gorgeous pink saree with golden gota work. She accessorised it with studded double layered necklace and beautiful bangles

  Gota work saree

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable in the short and off-shoulder frill dress. It is a pink checkered wrap dress with sweetheart neckline

  Checkered short dress

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress is fond of sweatshirts and looks fresh in the simple baby pink sweatshirt-joggers set

  Sweatshirt set

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin looks beautiful in blush pink short dress and she paired it with stud earrings

  Blush pink dress

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Facts about KKK12 star Shivangi Joshi

Click Here