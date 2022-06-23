Heading 3
Jasmin Bhasin’s pretty looks in pink
Arushi Srivastava
JUNE 23, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin looks stunning in the shimmery backless full sleeved dress. She paired it with sequinned high heels and bold pink makeup
Shimmery backless dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress has taken up a street style look with light pink crop top and matching joggers style pants. She paired it with sports shoes
Crop top and baggy pants
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks like a diva in the dual-toned tracksuit. She sported a black and pink attire with stylish earrings and multicoloured shoes
Leather tracksuit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is date night ready as she wore a lovely collared short dress along with embellished heels
Satin dress
IVideo source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin seems to be enjoying a cruise ride with breeze in her hair. She has sported a beautiful pink schiffli dress with slit detail
Schiffli dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks pretty in a simple light pink casual t-shirt dress. Her curls match perfectly with her looks
T-shirt dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Honeymoon film actress looks elegant in a gorgeous pink saree with golden gota work. She accessorised it with studded double layered necklace and beautiful bangles
Gota work saree
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks adorable in the short and off-shoulder frill dress. It is a pink checkered wrap dress with sweetheart neckline
Checkered short dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress is fond of sweatshirts and looks fresh in the simple baby pink sweatshirt-joggers set
Sweatshirt set
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin looks beautiful in blush pink short dress and she paired it with stud earrings
Blush pink dress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Facts about KKK12 star Shivangi Joshi