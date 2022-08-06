Heading 3

Jasmin Bhasin in stylish skirts

 Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 06, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 star looks gorgeous in a casual orange t-shirt and checkered pleated mini skirt as she roams around in Barcelona. She paired it with white sneakers

   Pleated skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress serves glam vibes as she sports a white shirt with a printed green skirt. She paired the stylish draped skirt with a designer belt

   Printed skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is ready to party in black shirt and shimmery purple skorts. She paired it with black shoes and hoop earrings

  Shimmery skorts

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Tashan-e-ishq actress looks stylish in the crumbled green top and mini skirt

   Mini skirt

Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks straight out of a fashion magazine as she sported a backless crop top with a floral print skirt with wavy curls and light makeup

   White long skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks charming in a white crop top and plain white slit skirt. She paired the beachy look with silver earrings and stylish footwear

  Beachy slit skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress sported a retro look in the picture with yellow polka dot shirt along with a black midi skirt. She wore heeled boots with it

   Black midi

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress looks like a dream in the date night outfit. She sported a black fitted top with a brown button design slit skirt and black heels with it

   Button-down skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin cannot hide her happiness in the picture as she enjoys her trip to Disneyland. She sported a white crop top with a light green frill design and a polka dotted skirt

   Frill skirt

mage source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The star looks chic in a pink polka dot strappy crop top and high slit skirt. She paired the look with white shoes

   Co-ord set

