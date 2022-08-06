Heading 3
Jasmin Bhasin in stylish skirts
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 06, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 star looks gorgeous in a casual orange t-shirt and checkered pleated mini skirt as she roams around in Barcelona. She paired it with white sneakers
Pleated skirt
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress serves glam vibes as she sports a white shirt with a printed green skirt. She paired the stylish draped skirt with a designer belt
Printed skirt
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is ready to party in black shirt and shimmery purple skorts. She paired it with black shoes and hoop earrings
Shimmery skorts
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Tashan-e-ishq actress looks stylish in the crumbled green top and mini skirt
Mini skirt
Image source: Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks straight out of a fashion magazine as she sported a backless crop top with a floral print skirt with wavy curls and light makeup
White long skirt
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks charming in a white crop top and plain white slit skirt. She paired the beachy look with silver earrings and stylish footwear
Beachy slit skirt
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress sported a retro look in the picture with yellow polka dot shirt along with a black midi skirt. She wore heeled boots with it
Black midi
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress looks like a dream in the date night outfit. She sported a black fitted top with a brown button design slit skirt and black heels with it
Button-down skirt
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
Jasmin Bhasin cannot hide her happiness in the picture as she enjoys her trip to Disneyland. She sported a white crop top with a light green frill design and a polka dotted skirt
Frill skirt
mage source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The star looks chic in a pink polka dot strappy crop top and high slit skirt. She paired the look with white shoes
Co-ord set
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mohit Malik’s KKK12 highlights