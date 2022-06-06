Heading 3
Jasmin Bhasin's chic denim outfits
Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorous in the oversized denim shirt and blue denim trousers
Basic Denim look
The actress looks vacay ready as she paired a blue printed top with comfy distressed denims. She sported flat footwear and black sunglasses
Distressed denim trousers
Jasmin Bhasin is looking very fashionable in a green satin top and white denim skirt. She is seen flaunting her toned physique in the picture
Denim mini skirt
The actress looks adorable in a floral print crop top which she has paired with flared denims. Her hair is partially tied up and she looks very the look
Comfy and happy
Dil Se Dil Tak actress sported a crochet crop with dark blue 90’s style denims. She opted for a puffed hairstyle for the look
Retro look
Jasmin donned a light blue denim shirt along with denim shorts. She paired the look with brown printed heels and a golden lock chain neckpiece
The cool and casual denim look
The actress looks snazzy in the acid-washed denim crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired it with comfy denim trousers
Gorgeous denim co-ords
Jasmin Bhasin has sported a brown designer high neck and fitted sweater with blue skin fit denims
Winter look
Jasmin Bhasin looks fabulous in the dark blue buttoned jumpsuit. She opted for a countryside look with folded sleeves and open hair
Denim jumpsuit
Jasmin Bhasin looks cute and chic as she sported a light pink top with an oversized distressed denim jacket
Oversized Denim jacket
