Jasmin Bhasin's chic denim outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 06, 2022

TELEVISON

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin looks glamorous in the oversized denim shirt and blue denim trousers

Basic Denim look

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress looks vacay ready as she paired a blue printed top with comfy distressed denims. She sported flat footwear and black sunglasses

Distressed denim trousers

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram 

Jasmin Bhasin is looking very fashionable in a green satin top and white denim skirt. She is seen flaunting her toned physique in the picture

Denim mini skirt

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress looks adorable in a floral print crop top which she has paired with flared denims. Her hair is partially tied up and she looks very the look

Comfy and happy

Dil Se Dil Tak actress sported a crochet crop with dark blue 90’s style denims. She opted for a puffed hairstyle for the look

Retro look

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin donned a light blue denim shirt along with denim shorts. She paired the look with brown printed heels and a golden lock chain neckpiece

The cool and casual denim look

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

The actress looks snazzy in the acid-washed denim crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired it with comfy denim trousers

Gorgeous denim co-ords

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin has sported a brown designer high neck and fitted sweater with blue skin fit denims

Winter look

Jasmin Bhasin looks fabulous in the dark blue buttoned jumpsuit. She opted for a countryside look with folded sleeves and open hair

 Denim jumpsuit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks cute and chic as she sported a light pink top with an oversized distressed denim jacket

Oversized Denim jacket

