Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 05, 2022
Jasmin Bhasin's suit looks
Green embroidery suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
In the picture, the actress Jasmin Bhasin has sported a dark green suit with white embroidery work. She has kept the look simple and elegant
Floral palazzo suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
For the given look, Jasmin has sported a fitted sleeveless Kurti with a floral print. She paired it with a white palazzo and pink dupatta
The actress looks festive ready with floor length Anarkali suit which has golden shimmery design on the top area as well as all over the dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Peach flared suit
The actress has sported a Punjabi look with yellow embroidery work suit and red kurtas. Her hair is braided and she has sported traditional jewellery
Yellow suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Beige suit
The actress looks simple and elegant in a beige suit with a grey dupatta. She paired the look with a small bindi
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks stunning in the heavy embroidery work suit. It is a dark blue suit with a light pink dupatta. She paired it with a full sleeve pink sweater and hoop earrings
Designer suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is looking gorgeous in the pink sharara suit. She paired it with statement earrings and heels
Baby Pink Sharara
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
In the picture, Jasmin Bhasin looks charming in a pastel green full sleeve designer suit. She paired it with simple earrings
Pastel Green Suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks elegant as she has sported a beautiful red and orange print suit floor-length angrakha suit
Angrakha suit
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks adorable in pink straight cut suit with golden foil print all over it. The actress has spored red dupatta with the look
Shimmery foil print suit
