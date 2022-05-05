Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 05, 2022

Heading 3

Jasmin Bhasin's suit looks

Green embroidery suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

In the picture, the actress Jasmin Bhasin has sported a dark green suit with white embroidery work. She has kept the look simple and elegant

Floral palazzo suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

For the given look, Jasmin has sported a fitted sleeveless Kurti with a floral print. She paired it with a white palazzo and pink dupatta

The actress looks festive ready with floor length Anarkali suit which has golden shimmery design on the top area as well as all over the dress

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Peach flared suit

The actress has sported a Punjabi look with yellow embroidery work suit and red kurtas. Her hair is braided and she has sported traditional jewellery

Yellow suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Beige suit

The actress looks simple and elegant in a beige suit with a grey dupatta. She paired the look with a small bindi

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks stunning in the heavy embroidery work suit. It is a dark blue suit with a light pink dupatta. She paired it with a full sleeve pink sweater and hoop earrings

Designer suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is looking gorgeous in the pink sharara suit. She paired it with statement earrings and heels

Baby Pink Sharara

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

In the picture, Jasmin Bhasin looks charming in a pastel green full sleeve designer suit. She paired it with simple earrings

Pastel Green Suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks elegant as she has sported a beautiful red and orange print suit floor-length angrakha suit

Angrakha suit

Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks adorable in pink straight cut suit with golden foil print all over it. The actress has spored red dupatta with the look

Shimmery foil print suit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs-inspired work from home outfits

Click Here