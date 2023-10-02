Heading 3
02 OCTOBER, 2023
Jawan becomes all time highest grosser
Bollywood King Khan is rewriting history with his dream comeback. The actor has smashed another milestone this Friday
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7 and within 22 days the film has broken massive records and set major new benchmarks at the box office
Jawan
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
On Friday, Jawan beats Gadar 2 (515 cr) and Pathaan (513 cr) to become the all time highest grosser at the Hindi box office
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
All-Time Highest Grosser
Jawan Hindi nett stands at 517 crore by the end of 22 days of its release. The film is still running in cinemas
Hindi Nett.
Image: IMDb
India Nett.
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Including the South India collections, Jawan stands in the vicinity of 570 crore. The film is soon marking its way to 600 crore club
Worldwide Gross
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
At the global box office collection, the movie has already smashed 1000 crore
A Milestone
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor in the history of Hindi Cinema after Raj Kapoor (1949 - Barsaat & Andaz) to have delivered back-to-back all-time grosses in the same year
With Pathaan and Jawan combined Hindi collections, SRK has already raked over 1030 crore and by the end of Jawan’s run, the collections will be in the North of 1060 crore
1000 Cr plus in Hindi
Image: IMDb
Shah Rukh Khan has a chance to hit a combined total of 3000 crores in 2023 as his third release for the year carries the potential of clocking another 1000 crores at the global box office
3000 Crore Potential?
Image: IMDb
SRK's next is Dunki, all set to release this year on Christmas. It is officially scheduled to clash with Salaar at the box office
Dunki VS Salaar
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
