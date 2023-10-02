Heading 3

Jawan becomes all time highest grosser

Bollywood King Khan is rewriting history with his dream comeback. The actor has smashed another milestone this Friday

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on September 7 and within 22 days the film has broken massive records and set major new benchmarks at the box office

 Jawan

On Friday, Jawan beats Gadar 2 (515 cr) and Pathaan (513 cr) to become the all time highest grosser at the Hindi box office

All-Time Highest Grosser

Jawan Hindi nett stands at 517 crore by the end of 22 days of its release. The film is still running in cinemas

Hindi Nett. 

India Nett. 

Including the South India collections, Jawan stands in the vicinity of 570 crore. The film is soon marking its way to 600 crore club

 Worldwide Gross

At the global box office collection, the movie has already smashed 1000 crore

A Milestone

Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor in the history of Hindi Cinema after Raj Kapoor (1949 - Barsaat & Andaz) to have delivered back-to-back all-time grosses in the same year

With Pathaan and Jawan combined Hindi collections, SRK has already raked over 1030 crore and by the end of Jawan’s run, the collections will be in the North of 1060 crore

1000 Cr plus in Hindi 

Shah Rukh Khan has a chance to hit a combined total of 3000 crores in 2023 as his third release for the year carries the potential of clocking another 1000 crores at the global box office

3000 Crore Potential? 

SRK's next is Dunki, all set to release this year on Christmas. It is officially scheduled to clash with Salaar at the box office 

Dunki VS Salaar

