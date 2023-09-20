Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 20, 2023

Jawan box office: Zooms 900 crores WW

Atlee's Bollywood debut, Jawan has proved to be a game changer in his career. The movie is touted to soon hit the1000 crore mark at the box office

Jawan

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to mark his back-to-back entry into the 500 crores club with Pathaan and Jawan while his third release of the year, Dunki is still awaited

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie has reportedly grossed 907 crores at the worldwide box office in just 13 days of its release

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

 WW Gross Box Office

The total India nett box office collection of Jawan including dubbed versions stands at 493 crores in 13 days

India Nett

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

South Version

Video: Anirudh's Instagram 

Jawan wrote history down South! It collected more than 53 crores nett at the box office through its Tamil and Telugu versions

 Hindi Nett

Image: Anirudh's Instagram 

The mass action drama has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 in just 13 days and took the 4th spot after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2 in Hindi nett collection. Currently, it is standing at 441 crores nett in Hindi

 A Record

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Bollywood actor to have collected 1000 crores in a single year with the domestic nett collections of Pathaan and Jawan

The movie is heading for a 600 crores nett Hindi collection while its worldwide gross is likely to surpass 1200 crores in the long run

Lifetime 

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Moreover, Atlee has confirmed his plans for Jawan 2. The director said that whenever he gets a strong subject, he will definitely come back with a sequel

Jawan 2

Image: Anirudh's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his third release of the year, the Raju Hirani directorial Dunki scheduled to release on December 22, 2023

Next Film

Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram 

