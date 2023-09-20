Jawan box office: Zooms 900 crores WW

Atlee's Bollywood debut, Jawan has proved to be a game changer in his career. The movie is touted to soon hit the1000 crore mark at the box office
Shah Rukh Khan is all set to mark his back-to-back entry into the 500 crores club with Pathaan and Jawan while his third release of the year, Dunki is still awaited
The movie has reportedly grossed 907 crores at the worldwide box office in just 13 days of its release
The total India nett box office collection of Jawan including dubbed versions stands at 493 crores in 13 days
Jawan wrote history down South! It collected more than 53 crores nett at the box office through its Tamil and Telugu versions
The mass action drama has surpassed KGF Chapter 2 in just 13 days and took the 4th spot after Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Baahubali 2 in Hindi nett collection. Currently, it is standing at 441 crores nett in Hindi
Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Bollywood actor to have collected 1000 crores in a single year with the domestic nett collections of Pathaan and Jawan
The movie is heading for a 600 crores nett Hindi collection while its worldwide gross is likely to surpass 1200 crores in the long run
Moreover, Atlee has confirmed his plans for Jawan 2. The director said that whenever he gets a strong subject, he will definitely come back with a sequel
Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for his third release of the year, the Raju Hirani directorial Dunki scheduled to release on December 22, 2023