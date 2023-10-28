Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
OCTOBER 28, 2023
Jawan Budget, Box Office, & Profit
Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster movie, Jawan recently completed 50 days in theaters. Here's decoding the economics of Jawan
Jawan
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The movie was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 350 crore which makes it one of the costliest Bollywood movies ever
Budget
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
On prints and publicity of Jawan, the makers spend Rs. 20 crore. So, the total investment cost is Rs. 370 crore
Marketing
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The digital rights of Jawan were sold at Rs. 150 crore. The satellite and music rights were sold at Rs 65 crore and Rs. 35 crore respectively taking the overall non-theatrical recovery to Rs 250 crore
Non-Theatricals
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
At the end of its 50th day at cinemas, Jawan clocked around Rs. 1150 crore gross globally, making it #1 film of 2023
Total Box Office
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The domestic theatrical share is Rs 310 crore whereas the international share for the producer is around Rs 170 crore taking the total to Rs. 480 crore
Theatrical Share
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
On a budget of Rs 370 crore, Jawan managed to get an overall revenue of Rs 730 crore, leading to a historic return on investment of 97 percent
Total Recovery
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The revenue of Red Chillies will be split between the company and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor will get a sum of Rs 130 crore
SRK's fees
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The total Profit of Red Chillies Entertainment will be Rs. 250 crores while the ROI will be 62 percent
Total Profit
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Jawan is declared an All Time Blockbuster at the box office
Verdict
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
