Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 14, 2023

Jawan first week box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan has created history by topping the charts of box office collections in its first week

Jawan

Image: IMDb 

Jawan recorded the biggest first week collection at the Hindi box office with 321 crores nett surpassing the Pathaan's record of collecting 317 crs nett in its first 7 days

Biggest First Week

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Unlike usual Indian films, Jawan hit the theaters on Thursday on the occasion of Janamshtami. The film got an extended week of 8 days. Its total 8 days nett Hindi collection is estimated as 340 crores

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Extended Week

The mass action drama raked over 358 crores nett in India including the south versions in its opening week

First Week India Collection

Image: IMDb 

South Version Collection

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The seven days total South version nett collection stands at 37 crores

Total India Gross 

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

The first weekend total India gross collection of Jawan including South dubbed versions is estimated around 389 crores

Overseas

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie proved to be a winner in foreign countries. Its overseas box office collection stands at 210 crores gross in just 7 days

The total worldwide gross collection of Jawan is reported to be 660 crores in its first week. This is historic and is a new benchmark for Hindi movies

Worldwide Gross

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Among many records, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only actor to have EIGHT 100 crores plus worldwide single day collections with Pathaan and Jawan

A Record

Image: IMDb 

Looking at the stronghold in week days, Jawan is sure shot clocking 1000 crores at the box office and it can set a new all time highest record for Hindi movies in its long run

Will it enter the 1000 Crore Club?

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

