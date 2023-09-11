Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 11, 2023

Jawan first weekend box office records

Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is creating new records every single day. The film set new benchmarks in the first weekend itself

Jawan

Image: IMDb 

Jawan recorded the biggest single day collection at the Hindi box office with 71 Crores nett on Sunday surpassing its Day 3 (Saturday) box office collection of 68 crores nett. 

Biggest Single day

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Unlike usual Indian films, Jawan hit the theaters on Thursday on the occasion of Janamshtami. The film gets an extended weekend of four days

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Extended Weekend

The mass action drama raked over 252 Crores nett at the Hindi box office in just four days of its release

First Weekend Collection

Image: IMDb

South Version Collection

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The four days total South version nett collection stands at 35 Crores

Total India Gross 

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

The first weekend total India gross collection of Jawan including South dubbed versions is estimated around 333 Crores

Overseas

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The movie proved to be a winner in foreign countries. Its overseas box office collection stands at 187 crores gross in just 4 days

The total worldwide gross collection of Jawan is estimated around 520 crores in its first weekend. This is historic and new benchmark for Hindi movies

Worldwide Gross

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Among many records, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only actor to have EIGHT 100 crores plus worldwide single day

A Record

Image: IMDb 

Looking at the advance booking and trends, Jawan is sure shot clocking 1000 crores at the box office and it can set a new all time highest record for Hindi movies in its long run

1000 Crores Possible?

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

