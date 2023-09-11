Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 11, 2023
Jawan first weekend box office records
Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Jawan is creating new records every single day. The film set new benchmarks in the first weekend itself
Jawan
Image: IMDb
Jawan recorded the biggest single day collection at the Hindi box office with 71 Crores nett on Sunday surpassing its Day 3 (Saturday) box office collection of 68 crores nett.
Biggest Single day
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Unlike usual Indian films, Jawan hit the theaters on Thursday on the occasion of Janamshtami. The film gets an extended weekend of four days
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Extended Weekend
The mass action drama raked over 252 Crores nett at the Hindi box office in just four days of its release
First Weekend Collection
Image: IMDb
South Version Collection
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The movie has also been released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. The four days total South version nett collection stands at 35 Crores
Total India Gross
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The first weekend total India gross collection of Jawan including South dubbed versions is estimated around 333 Crores
Overseas
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The movie proved to be a winner in foreign countries. Its overseas box office collection stands at 187 crores gross in just 4 days
The total worldwide gross collection of Jawan is estimated around 520 crores in its first weekend. This is historic and new benchmark for Hindi movies
Worldwide Gross
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Among many records, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only actor to have EIGHT 100 crores plus worldwide single day
A Record
Image: IMDb
Looking at the advance booking and trends, Jawan is sure shot clocking 1000 crores at the box office and it can set a new all time highest record for Hindi movies in its long run
1000 Crores Possible?
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
