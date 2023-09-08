Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 08, 2023
Jawan Opening Day Box office collection
Shah Rukh Khan's new flick, Jawan has released and started its dream run at the box office
Jawan
Image: IMDB
The movie recorded the biggest advance booking with 5.57 lakhs tickets sold for the opening day in the three national chains- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis
Advance Booking
Image: IMDB
Jawan beats Pathaan at the Hindi box office and sets a new record of becoming the biggest opener of all time
Image: IMDb
Beats Pathaan
The movie bagged over 65.50 crores nett on its opening day at the Hindi box office
Hindi Opening Day
Image: IMDb
South Opening Day
Image: IMDb
Jawan mania begins in South India as well with its Telugu and Tamil version collecting around 8 Crs on day 1
Worldwide Opening
Image: IMDB
The worldwide gross of Jawan’s opening day is estimated to be 125 crores plus
100-Crores Record
Image: IMDb
Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's 2nd film after Pathaan to take a three-digit opening on its first day
Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor from Hindi film industry to take an opening of 100 crores plus with his two films
Only Hindi Actor
Image: IMDb
Jawan becomes Shah Rukh Khan's 2nd film where SRK played a police officer after 'One 2 Ka 4'. However, Jawan is his first movie where he actually wore the police uniform
Cop role
Image: IMDB
Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next release is Dunki. The film is gearing up for Christmas 2023 release
SRK's Next
Image: IMDB
Pinkvilla
Source
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.