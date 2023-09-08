Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Jawan Opening Day Box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's new flick, Jawan has released and started its dream run at the box office

Jawan

The movie recorded the biggest advance booking with 5.57 lakhs tickets sold for the opening day in the three national chains- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis

Advance Booking

Jawan beats Pathaan at the Hindi box office and sets a new record of becoming the biggest opener of all time

 Beats Pathaan

The movie bagged over 65.50 crores nett on its opening day at the Hindi box office

Hindi Opening Day 

 South Opening Day

Jawan mania begins in South India as well with its Telugu and Tamil version collecting around 8 Crs on day 1

 Worldwide Opening

The worldwide gross of Jawan’s opening day is estimated to be 125 crores plus

100-Crores Record

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's 2nd film after Pathaan to take a three-digit opening on its first day

Shah Rukh Khan has become the only actor from Hindi film industry to take an opening of 100 crores plus with his two films

Only Hindi Actor

Jawan becomes Shah Rukh Khan's 2nd film where SRK played a police officer after 'One 2 Ka 4'. However, Jawan is his first movie where he actually wore the police uniform

Cop role

Shah Rukh Khan's immediate next release is Dunki. The film is gearing up for Christmas 2023 release

 SRK's Next

