Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 22, 2023

Jawan pasts 500 crores at domestic BO

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is presently on a dream-run. The movie is running extraordinarily in cinemas

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram 

Jawan marked the entry of Atlee Kumar in Hindi film Industry. Further, it became his most profitable film ever

Atlee

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

There are not many movies that could have entered 500 crores club in India but Jawan is now one of them

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

500 Crores Club

Jawan has minted 503 crores nett in just 14 days of release including its South Indian versions. It is now the fastest movie to have achieved this feat

India Nett

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

India Gross

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

The total India gross collection of Jawan stands at 611 crores in 14 days

Hindi Nett.

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Excluding Tamil and Telugu versions, Jawan did exceptional business among the Hindi audiences. The movie has made 450 crores nett in Hindi till now

South Versions Nett.

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Reportedly, the mass action film has made 54 crores combined with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Jawan has become no. 1 Hindi film to do such numbers down south

The movie passed over 900 crores gross worldwide in 13 days itself

Worldwide Gross

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Jawan looks like it will finish up its dream run at 600 crores nett in Hindi while grossing 1200 crores at the worldwide box office 

Lifetime Prediction

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is heading for the release of Dunki on Christmas 2023

SRK's Next

Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram 

Pinkvilla

Information Source

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here