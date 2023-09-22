Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 22, 2023
Jawan pasts 500 crores at domestic BO
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is presently on a dream-run. The movie is running extraordinarily in cinemas
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Jawan marked the entry of Atlee Kumar in Hindi film Industry. Further, it became his most profitable film ever
Atlee
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
There are not many movies that could have entered 500 crores club in India but Jawan is now one of them
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
500 Crores Club
Jawan has minted 503 crores nett in just 14 days of release including its South Indian versions. It is now the fastest movie to have achieved this feat
India Nett
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
India Gross
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The total India gross collection of Jawan stands at 611 crores in 14 days
Hindi Nett.
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Excluding Tamil and Telugu versions, Jawan did exceptional business among the Hindi audiences. The movie has made 450 crores nett in Hindi till now
South Versions Nett.
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Reportedly, the mass action film has made 54 crores combined with Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Jawan has become no. 1 Hindi film to do such numbers down south
The movie passed over 900 crores gross worldwide in 13 days itself
Worldwide Gross
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Jawan looks like it will finish up its dream run at 600 crores nett in Hindi while grossing 1200 crores at the worldwide box office
Lifetime Prediction
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is heading for the release of Dunki on Christmas 2023
SRK's Next
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Pinkvilla
Information Source
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
