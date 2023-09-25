Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 25, 2023
Jawan smashes 1000 cr at the box office
Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has dethroned the previous box office records and began his rule with a King-size box office collection of Pathaan and Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
SRK's latest release, Jawan is making headlines for its unprecedented business and fan reception at the global box office
Jawan
Image: IMDb
The 58-years Jawan actor has smashed a milestone of 1000 crores once again with his latest release. Reportedly, Jawan has collected 1004 Crores gross at the worldwide box office on its 18th day
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
1000 Crores
Jawan has created the record of the fastest Hindi film to breach 1000 crores gross at the global box office in 18 days beating Pathaan which did the same in 27 days
A Record
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
India Nett
Image: IMDb
All language total of Jawan stands at around Rs 550 crores and in the days to come, the film shall also nett Rs 600 crores
Hindi Nett
Image: IMDb
The grand total for the Hindi version of Jawan after 18 days stands at Rs 494.50 crores and in just a couple of days, it shall become a Rs 500 crore nett Hindi grosser
Dubbed Versions
Image: IMDb
The Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan have collectively contributed a sum of around 56 crore nett at the box office
The lifetime box office collection of Jawan seems to be ending in the range of 1100-1200 crore gross worldwide
Lifetime
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first and only Indian actor to have two films back-to-back in a 1000 crore club and that too in a single year
Only Actor
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Much to the delight of the fans, SRK is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Dunki this Christmas
SRK's Next
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Pinkvilla
Source
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.