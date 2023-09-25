Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 25, 2023

Jawan smashes 1000 cr at the box office 

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has dethroned the previous box office records and began his rule with a King-size box office collection of Pathaan and Jawan 

Shah Rukh Khan

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

SRK's latest release, Jawan is making headlines for its unprecedented business and fan reception at the global box office 

Jawan

Image: IMDb 

The 58-years Jawan actor has smashed a milestone of 1000 crores once again with his latest release. Reportedly, Jawan has collected 1004 Crores gross at the worldwide box office on its 18th day

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

1000 Crores

Jawan has created the record of the fastest Hindi film to breach 1000 crores gross at the global box office in 18 days beating Pathaan which did the same in 27 days

A Record

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

 India Nett

Image: IMDb 

All language total of Jawan stands at around Rs 550 crores and in the days to come, the film shall also nett Rs 600 crores

Hindi Nett

Image: IMDb 

The grand total for the Hindi version of Jawan after 18 days stands at Rs 494.50 crores and in just a couple of days, it shall become a Rs 500 crore nett Hindi grosser

Dubbed Versions 

Image: IMDb 

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan have collectively contributed a sum of around 56 crore nett at the box office 

The lifetime box office collection of Jawan seems to be ending in the range of 1100-1200 crore gross worldwide

Lifetime

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first and only Indian actor to have two films back-to-back in a 1000 crore club and that too in a single year

Only Actor

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Much to the delight of the fans, SRK is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Dunki this Christmas

SRK's Next

Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram 

Pinkvilla 

Source

Image: IMDb 

