Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 27, 2023

Jawan smashes 500 cr in Hindi 

Bollywood’s King Khan is back again to rule the box office. The actor is presently making headlines for the dream run of his latest blockbuster film, Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan

Jawan is a true blue pan-India film that turns out to be a winner at the box office. The movie is running successfully in the theatres and breaking new records every single day

 Jawan

Jawan marked its entry in the prestigious 500 cr club on September 26 at the Hindi box office. The film is expected to emerge as the all-time highest-grossing Bollywood film in its lifetime run

 500 Cr Entry

Jawan is now the third Bollywood film that entered the 500 cr club this year after Pathaan and Gadar 2. Bahubali 2 was the first film to do so at the Hindi box office

Other films in 500 Cr Club

Hindi Nett

The Hindi nett collection of Jawan stands at 503 crores in 20 days of its release, marking its fastest entry into the prestigious club

India Nett

The combined India nett box office including Tamil and Telugu versions is 555 crores. The movie is expected to cross 600 crores soon and become the first Bollywood film to do so

 India's Gross

The total India gross collection of Jawan is 671 crores in 20 days

Jawan has already surpassed 1000 crores at the worldwide gross and becomes the second Shah Rukh Khan starrer to breach such a huge milestone

 Worldwide Gross

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is next gearing up for the release of his content driven feel-good film, Dunki on Christmas 2023

SRK's next

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is reportedly clashing with Prabhas' much-awaited action flick, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Clash

