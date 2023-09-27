Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 27, 2023
Jawan smashes 500 cr in Hindi
Bollywood’s King Khan is back again to rule the box office. The actor is presently making headlines for the dream run of his latest blockbuster film, Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Jawan is a true blue pan-India film that turns out to be a winner at the box office. The movie is running successfully in the theatres and breaking new records every single day
Jawan
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
Jawan marked its entry in the prestigious 500 cr club on September 26 at the Hindi box office. The film is expected to emerge as the all-time highest-grossing Bollywood film in its lifetime run
Image: IMDb
500 Cr Entry
Jawan is now the third Bollywood film that entered the 500 cr club this year after Pathaan and Gadar 2. Bahubali 2 was the first film to do so at the Hindi box office
Other films in 500 Cr Club
Image: IMDb
Hindi Nett
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
The Hindi nett collection of Jawan stands at 503 crores in 20 days of its release, marking its fastest entry into the prestigious club
India Nett
Image: IMDb
The combined India nett box office including Tamil and Telugu versions is 555 crores. The movie is expected to cross 600 crores soon and become the first Bollywood film to do so
India's Gross
Image: IMDb
The total India gross collection of Jawan is 671 crores in 20 days
Jawan has already surpassed 1000 crores at the worldwide gross and becomes the second Shah Rukh Khan starrer to breach such a huge milestone
Worldwide Gross
Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is next gearing up for the release of his content driven feel-good film, Dunki on Christmas 2023
SRK's next
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is reportedly clashing with Prabhas' much-awaited action flick, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Clash
Image: Salaar The Saga's Instagram
Pinkvilla
Source
Image: Pooja Dadlani's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.