Mohit K Dixit
september 07, 2023
Jawan to Bharat:
Top 10 Advance Bookings
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Hindi) still rules the chart of Advance bookings at the three National multiplex chains (PIC) for the opening day. The film had sold 6.50L tickets in advance
Baahubali 2 (Hindi)
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the second spot by selling 5.57L tickets at the three national chains- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis in advance. It has also become the no. 1 film in advance booking post-pandemic
Jawan
Pathaan is now at the third spot with 5.56L tickets. The film marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan into the films
Pathaan
Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) sold 5.15L tickets for the opening day at the three national chains. It is now on spot no. 4
KGF 2 (Hindi)
War
Hrithik Roshan's War was a sensational hit at the box office. The film had sold 4.10L tickets for the opening day
Although Thugs of Hindostan couldn't impress fans, it had grabbed big numbers on its opening day. The film had sold 3.46L tickets in advance
Thugs of Hindostan
Salman Khan's family drama with Sooraj Barjatya sold 3.40L tickets for the opening day in advance at National multiplex chains. The film rests at 7 number spot
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Although Salman Khan's Bharat did an average business at the box office, its opening day was huge. All thanks to 3.16L advances for day 1
Bharat
Another Salman Khan film, Sultan had sold a total of 3.10L tickets in advance for the opening day
Sultan
Aamir Khan's Dangal had sold 3.05L tickets in advance at National multiplex chains for the opening day. The film is at spot no.10
Dangal
