Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

Jawan to Bharat:
Top 10 Advance Bookings

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Hindi) still rules the chart of Advance bookings at the three National multiplex chains (PIC) for the opening day. The film had sold 6.50L tickets in advance

Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

Image: IMDB

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan took the second spot by selling 5.57L tickets at the three national chains- PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis in advance. It has also become the no. 1 film in advance booking post-pandemic

Jawan

Image: IMDB

Pathaan is now at the third spot with 5.56L tickets. The film marked the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan into the films

Image: IMDB

Pathaan

Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) sold 5.15L tickets for the opening day at the three national chains. It is now on spot no. 4

KGF 2 (Hindi)

Image: IMDB

War

Image: IMDB

Hrithik Roshan's War was a sensational hit at the box office. The film had sold 4.10L tickets for the opening day

Although Thugs of Hindostan couldn't impress fans, it had grabbed big numbers on its opening day. The film had sold 3.46L tickets in advance

Thugs of Hindostan

Image: IMDB

Salman Khan's family drama with Sooraj Barjatya sold 3.40L tickets for the opening day in advance at National multiplex chains. The film rests at 7 number spot

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Image: IMDB

Although Salman Khan's Bharat did an average business at the box office, its opening day was huge. All thanks to 3.16L advances for day 1 

Bharat

Image: IMDB

Another Salman Khan film, Sultan had sold a total of 3.10L tickets in advance for the opening day

Sultan

Image: IMDB

Aamir Khan's Dangal had sold 3.05L tickets in advance at National multiplex chains for the opening day. The film is at spot no.10

Dangal

Image: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here