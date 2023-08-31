Jawan Trailer is out, Check highlights

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next mass action drama, Jawan. The film stars an ensemble starcast with top names of Indian cinema
Jawan
After a long wait, the Jawan Trailer is finallh out today. The actor shared it on his instagram and wrote,"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now!"
Trailer Release
The trailer has a runtime of 2 minutes 46 seconds. It has been teleased in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on YouTube
Runtime
Jawan Trailer looks super exciting, Shah Rukh Khan is seen donning multiple looks. The actor is playing a double role. One of them is 'Jawan' while the older bald SRK features as a gray character. Vijay Sethupathi is playing a ferocious arms dealer while Nayanthara dona the role of an officer
How's the trailer?
When bald Shah Rukh Khan hijacks a train with his girl gang, Officer playing Nayanthara asks him, "Tumhe chahiye kya?" To which, the character replies,"Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt."
Alia Bhatt Reference
Meanwhile, SRK is heading to Dubai for the launch of Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa. The event is scheduled for 9 PM today
Trailer on Burj Khalifa
Known for heavy marketing and promotions, SRK is following the South promotional strategy for Jawan. Other than launching songs and trailer on digital platforms, the actor begins outing in the last leg of promotions for Pre-release event and Burj Khalifa event
Marketing
It's quite an unusual record for Shah Rukh Khan that the trailer of his film has released just 7 days before the movie release.
Unusual SRK Record
On 30 Aug, team Jawan organized its Pre-Release Audio Launch event in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hasn't done anything like this before for any of his films
Pre-Release Event
The film is expected to begin its Advance Booking on this Friday. Jawan marks SRK's widest release till date
Advance Booking
Jawan is releasing in theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023