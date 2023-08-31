Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 31, 2023

Jawan Trailer is out, Check highlights

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next mass action drama, Jawan. The film stars an ensemble starcast with top names of Indian cinema

 Jawan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

After a long wait, the Jawan Trailer is finallh out today. The actor shared it on his instagram and wrote,"Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now!" 

Trailer Release

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

The trailer has a runtime of 2 minutes 46 seconds. It has been teleased in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on YouTube

 Runtime

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Jawan Trailer looks super exciting, Shah Rukh Khan is seen donning multiple looks. The actor is playing a double role. One of them is 'Jawan' while the older bald SRK features as a gray character. Vijay Sethupathi is playing a ferocious arms dealer while Nayanthara dona the role of an officer

How's the trailer?

Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

When bald Shah Rukh Khan hijacks a train with his girl gang, Officer playing Nayanthara asks him, "Tumhe chahiye kya?" To which, the character replies,"Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt."

Alia Bhatt Reference 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Reference 

Meanwhile, SRK is heading to Dubai for the launch of Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa. The event is scheduled for 9 PM today

Trailer on Burj Khalifa 

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

Known for heavy marketing and promotions, SRK is following the South promotional strategy for Jawan. Other than launching songs and trailer on digital platforms, the actor begins outing in the last leg of promotions for Pre-release event and Burj Khalifa event

Marketing

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

It's quite an unusual record for Shah Rukh Khan that the trailer of his film has released just 7 days before the movie release. 

Unusual SRK Record

Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

On 30 Aug, team Jawan organized its Pre-Release Audio Launch event in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he hasn't done anything like this before for any of his films

Pre-Release Event

Image: Atlee's Instagram 

The film is expected to begin its Advance Booking on this Friday. Jawan marks SRK's widest release till date

Advance Booking

Image: Atlee's Instagram 

Jawan is releasing in theaters worldwide on September 7th, 2023

 Release Date

Video: Atlee's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here