Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

16 OCTOBER, 2023

Jawan yields Rs. 700 crore plus recovery

Jawan is rewriting history with its phenomenal run at the box office. The film has now made another massive record 

Jawan

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Jawan has smashed Rs. 1134 crore as of the fifth weekend at the worldwide box office, with Rs. 743 crore coming from India and Rs. 391 crore earned from overseas markets

Box Office

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

The film is likely to wrap up its final number at Rs. 1170 crore gross worldwide

Lifetime Prediction

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

For Jawan, the worldwide distributor share will amount to Rs. 480 crore, with the domestic and overseas split being Rs. 310 crore and Rs. 170 crore

Theatrical Revenue

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Jawan also fetched a record-breaking amount for its non-theatrical rights. As previously reported, the film raked over Rs. 250 crore for its digital, satellite and music rights

Non-Theatrical Revenue

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

The total recovery combining theatrical and non-theatrical success count at a huge Rs. 730 crore

Total Recovery

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

With such a huge recovery, Jawan becomes the only Bollywood film to recover more than Rs. 700 crore

A Record

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Jawan beats Pathaan to record the highest recovery ever for a Bollywood film. Previously, Pathaan had the record of most recoveries with Rs. 660 crore plus

Beats Pathaan 

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Since the production and release cost of Jawan was Rs. 350 crore. The production banner made a surplus of Rs. 350 crore after accounting for distributor and sub-distributor shares

Budget & Surplus

Image: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is Dunki. The slice-of-life comedy drama is all set to release on Christmas 2023, clashing with Salaar

SRK's Next

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here