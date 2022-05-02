Television
Arushi Srivastava
MAY 02, 2022
Jay Bhanushali with his daughter Tara
Jay cuddling with Tara
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s little daughter has become internet sensation, owing to her cute videos on social media. Here, Jay is seen cuddling with Tara as they get ready to sleep
Taking her places
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
Jay and Mahhi Vij recently took her to Dubai where they took her to different places in the city
In the adorable picture, Tara is seen lying on the back of Jay Bhanushali as he is using his phone. She is seen hugging him and smiling
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
Tara playing with Daddy
On the festival of Holi, notorious Tara is seen splashing water on her father while he is sleeping. She looks adorable as she uses water piston to wake him up
Holi celebration
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
During the shoot of DID Li’l Masters Season 5, Jay Bhanushali brought his daughter on sets. She was seen enjoying doing makeup with judge Sonali Bendre
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
Tara on show set with Jai
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
In the video, Jay is seen spending time and dancing with his daughter Tara on Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day with Tara
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
Tara and Jay Bhanushali look very cute as they dance together on the popular Instagram dance trend ‘Kacha Badaam’. He also shared that she knows steps better than him
Doing social media trends
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
In the video, Jay Bhanushali is seen reading to his daughter and doing learning activities with her for her sound education
Jay teaching Tara
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
In the adorable picture, Jay Bhanushali is seen on the roof of their house, with his daughter as he has a beverage in hand and Tara is seen drinking milk
Drinking buddies
Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram
The family is seen celebrating Christmas as they all are seen dressed in matching blue nightsuits and stand in front of the Christmas tree
Christmas ready
