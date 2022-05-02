Television

Jay Bhanushali with his daughter Tara

Jay cuddling with Tara

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s little daughter has become internet sensation, owing to her cute videos on social media. Here, Jay is seen cuddling with Tara as they get ready to sleep

Taking her places

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

Jay and Mahhi Vij recently took her to Dubai where they took her to different places in the city

In the adorable picture, Tara is seen lying on the back of Jay Bhanushali as he is using his phone. She is seen hugging him and smiling

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

Tara playing with Daddy

On the festival of Holi, notorious Tara is seen splashing water on her father while he is sleeping. She looks adorable as she uses water piston to wake him up

Holi celebration

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

During the shoot of DID Li’l Masters Season 5, Jay Bhanushali brought his daughter on sets. She was seen enjoying doing makeup with judge Sonali Bendre

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

Tara on show set with Jai

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

In the video, Jay is seen spending time and dancing with his daughter Tara on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day with Tara

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

Tara and Jay Bhanushali look very cute as they dance together on the popular Instagram dance trend ‘Kacha Badaam’. He also shared that she knows steps better than him

Doing social media trends

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

In the video, Jay Bhanushali is seen reading to his daughter and doing learning activities with her for her sound education

Jay teaching Tara

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

In the adorable picture, Jay Bhanushali is seen on the roof of their house, with his daughter as he has a beverage in hand and Tara is seen drinking milk

Drinking buddies

Image source- Jay Bhanushali instagram

The family is seen celebrating Christmas as they all are seen dressed in matching blue nightsuits and stand in front of the Christmas tree

Christmas ready

