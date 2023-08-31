Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
August 31, 2023
Jealous heroes of the TV world
Parth Samthaan was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He was jealous of Dhruv when he tried to befriend Nandini
Manik Malhotra
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Nakuul Mehta has risen to fame with his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. He did not like the closeness of Daksh and Anika
Shivaay Singh Oberoi
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar captured the attention of the audiences with his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He was irked when Preeta and Prithvi were together
Karan Luthra
Image: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram
Simba Nagpal played the role of Rishabh Gujral in Naagin 6! He was shattered to witness Pratha’s proximity to Yash
Rishabh Gujral
Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram
Harshad Chopda plays the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai! He was jealous of Dr. Rohan
Abhimanyu Birla
Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram
Krishna Kaul essays the role of Ranbir Kolhi in Kumkum Bhagya. His world crumbled when Prachi married Akshay
Ranbir Kolhi
Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram
Avinash Mishra is seen as Garv Mehta in Titli. He feels jealous when his wife Titli interacts with other men
Garv Mehta
Image: Avinash Mishra’s Instagram
Kushal Tandon is stirring hearts with his role as Reyash Lamba in Barsatein. He was jealous when he mistook Vikram and Aradhana’s friendship as love
Reyansh Lamba
Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram
Barun Sobti is known for his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He felt jealous when his family was trying to pair Khushi with Nand Kishore
Arnav Singh Raizada
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
Sharad Malhotra played the role of Veeranshu Singhania in Naagin 5! He tried to keep Bani away from Jay
Veeranshu Singhania
Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram
