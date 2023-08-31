Heading 3

Entertainment

August 31, 2023

Jealous heroes of the TV world 

Parth Samthaan was seen as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He was jealous of Dhruv when he tried to befriend Nandini 

Manik Malhotra 

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram 

Nakuul Mehta has risen to fame with his role as Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaz. He did not like the closeness of Daksh and Anika

Shivaay Singh Oberoi 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Dheeraj Dhoopar captured the attention of the audiences with his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. He was irked when Preeta and Prithvi were together 

 Karan Luthra 

Image: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram 

Simba Nagpal played the role of Rishabh Gujral in Naagin 6! He was shattered to witness Pratha’s proximity to Yash

Rishabh Gujral 

Image: Simba Nagpal’s Instagram 

Harshad Chopda plays the role of Dr. Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai! He was jealous of Dr. Rohan 

Abhimanyu Birla 

Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram 

Krishna Kaul essays the role of Ranbir Kolhi in Kumkum Bhagya. His world crumbled when Prachi married Akshay 

 Ranbir Kolhi 

Image: Krishna Kaul’s Instagram 

Avinash Mishra is seen as Garv Mehta in Titli. He feels jealous when his wife Titli interacts with other men 

 Garv Mehta 

Image: Avinash Mishra’s Instagram 

Kushal Tandon is stirring hearts with his role as Reyash Lamba in Barsatein. He was jealous when he mistook Vikram and Aradhana’s friendship as love 

 Reyansh Lamba 

Image: Kushal Tandon’s Instagram

Barun Sobti is known for his role as Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He felt jealous when his family was trying to pair Khushi with Nand Kishore 

Arnav Singh Raizada 

Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram 

Sharad Malhotra played the role of Veeranshu Singhania in Naagin 5! He tried to keep Bani away from Jay 

Veeranshu Singhania 

Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram 

