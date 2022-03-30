Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 30, 2022
Jeeva and Aparna's exotic beach vacay
Maldives vacay
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
Aparna Thomas and Jeeva Joseph recently flew to the Maldives for the latter's birthday. The couple has been enjoying the time of their lives there
Jeeva enjoyed a floating breakfast on his birthday and looked all smiles
Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram
Birthday special breakfast
As she relaxed by the pool in her swimsuit, Aparna raised the temperature
Raised the temperature
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
As they planted a kiss, the couple struck an adorable mirror selfie
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
Perfect selfie
Outfits
Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram
The duo wore vibrant floral dresses that complemented the Maldives' vibe
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
The actress took a dive into the pool and looked beautiful
Pool time
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
Aparna looked stunning as she struck a pose on the island and captioned it, "Island girl."
Island girl
Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram
The duo struck a pose on a beach while sipping drinks and gave major couple goals
Couple goals
Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram
Jeeva and Aparna appeared like they were living the moment in paradise on earth, the Maldives
Living the moment
