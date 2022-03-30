 Entertainment

Jeeva and Aparna's exotic beach vacay

Maldives vacay

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

Aparna Thomas and Jeeva Joseph recently flew to the Maldives for the latter's birthday. The couple has been enjoying the time of their lives there

Jeeva enjoyed a floating breakfast on his birthday and looked all smiles

Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram

Birthday special breakfast

As she relaxed by the pool in her swimsuit, Aparna raised the temperature

Raised the temperature

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

As they planted a kiss, the couple struck an adorable mirror selfie

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

Perfect selfie

Outfits

Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram

The duo wore vibrant floral dresses that complemented the Maldives' vibe

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

The actress took a dive into the pool and looked beautiful

Pool time

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

Aparna looked stunning as she struck a pose on the island and captioned it, "Island girl."

Island girl

Image: Aparna Thomas Instagram

The duo struck a pose on a beach while sipping drinks and gave major couple goals

Couple goals

Image: Jeeva Joseph Instagram

Jeeva and Aparna appeared like they were living the moment in paradise on earth, the Maldives

Living the moment

