Pujya Doss

January 09, 2024

Entertainment

Jennie to Baekhyun: K-pop idols with their own labels

Here is the list of top 9 K-pop idols who left their old companies to start their own record label 

Jennie recently started her one-person agency, ODD ATELIER, in November, sharing the news on social media in December

Jennie 

Pentagon member Kino left Cube Entertainment and announced the creation of his one-person agency, NAKED, on December 15. The name NAKED symbolizes approaching the public in an unadorned, authentic manner

Kino

Former ASTRO member Rocky also founded his one-person agency, One Fine Day Entertainment, in August 2023, launching into a comprehensive solo caree

Rocky

Baekhyun founded his company I&B100 and is registered as the company’s owner and CEO. He also said fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin will also be working with Baekhyun’s company.

EXO‘s Baekhyun

EXO D.O.

D.O., who was the main vocalist in the team with Baekhyun, also established a one-man agency, Company Soosoo, and is actively working as an actor as well as a singer

K-pop icon PSY founded P Nation, a powerhouse label. Known for global hits, PSY nurtures artists, creating a diverse musical haven with a focus on creativity and individuality.

PSY - P Nation

Jackson, a multifaceted artist, launched Team Wang, emphasizing artistic freedom. The label embraces creativity, blending Jackson's unique style and global influences, making waves in the industry.

Jackson - Team Wang

Zico, a prolific rapper and producer, founded KOZ Ent. The label embodies Zico's musical vision, fostering talent and creativity in the K-pop scene, while pushing boundaries and embracing diversity.

Zico - KOZ Ent

Super Junior's Label SJ reflects their commitment to self-expression and unity. The label, an extension of the iconic group, supports diverse talents, emphasizing teamwork and artistic exploration.

Super Junior - Label SJ

