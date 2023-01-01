Jennie to Baekhyun: K-pop idols with their own labels
Here is the list of top 9 K-pop idols who left their old companies to start their own record label
Image: Jennie ‘s Instagram
Jennie recently started her one-person agency, ODD ATELIER, in November, sharing the news on social media in December
Jennie
Image: Jennie ‘s Instagram
Pentagon member Kino left Cube Entertainment and announced the creation of his one-person agency, NAKED, on December 15. The name NAKED symbolizes approaching the public in an unadorned, authentic manner
Kino
Image: Kino ‘s Instagram
Former ASTRO member Rocky also founded his one-person agency, One Fine Day Entertainment, in August 2023, launching into a comprehensive solo caree
Rocky
Image: Rocky‘s Instagram
Baekhyun founded his company I&B100 and is registered as the company’s owner and CEO. He also said fellow EXO members Chen and Xiumin will also be working with Baekhyun’s company.
EXO‘s Baekhyun
Image: Baekhyun‘s Instagram
EXO D.O.
Image: D.O.‘s Instagram
D.O., who was the main vocalist in the team with Baekhyun, also established a one-man agency, Company Soosoo, and is actively working as an actor as well as a singer
K-pop icon PSY founded P Nation, a powerhouse label. Known for global hits, PSY nurtures artists, creating a diverse musical haven with a focus on creativity and individuality.
PSY - P Nation
Image: P Nation‘s Instagram
Jackson, a multifaceted artist, launched Team Wang, emphasizing artistic freedom. The label embraces creativity, blending Jackson's unique style and global influences, making waves in the industry.
Jackson - Team Wang
Image: Jackson‘s Instagram
Zico, a prolific rapper and producer, founded KOZ Ent. The label embodies Zico's musical vision, fostering talent and creativity in the K-pop scene, while pushing boundaries and embracing diversity.
Zico - KOZ Ent
Image: Zico‘s Instagram
Super Junior's Label SJ reflects their commitment to self-expression and unity. The label, an extension of the iconic group, supports diverse talents, emphasizing teamwork and artistic exploration.