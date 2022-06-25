Heading 3
Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Itisha Arya
JUNE 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Aniston and Schlatter sparked romance rumors after they worked on the short-lived 1990 TV adaptation of the John Hughes film Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Charlie Schlatter
Image: Getty Images
The comedian and the actress went out on one date almost 20 years ago. “I asked you out and it was lovely,” Stewart reminded Aniston on The Daily Show in August 2010. “
Jon Stewart
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and the Counting Crows frontman briefly dated in 1995. After their split, Duritz briefly moved on with Aniston’s costar and real-life best friend, Courteney Cox
Adam Duritz
Image: Getty Images
Tate Donovan made a special appearance on the sitcom FRIENDS as one of the men Jennifer dated. The feelings were bittersweet as he and Aniston were splitting at the time
Tate Donovan
Image: Getty Images
“The Object of My Affection'' costars played coy about their rumored relationship for many years, but Aniston eventually admitted that the pair were “together when we were, like, 12.”
Paul Rudd
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer and Brad started dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000. The actors shocked the world, however, when they separated in 2005
Brad Pitt
Image: Getty Images
John and Jennifer had an on-again, off-again relationship from April 2008 to March 2009. Following their final split, John admitted that he was “a jerk” while they were dating
John Mayer
Image: Getty Images
Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston always denied reports that they were dating in 2009 - 2010, but The Bounty Hunter co-stars seemed to be more than friends
Gerard Butler
Image: Getty Images
Cooper and Aniston dated briefly in the summer of 2009 after starring together in He's Just Not That Into You. Their romantic relationship didn’t last but they always remained friends
Bradley Cooper
Image: Getty Images
The pair went public with their relationship and got engaged on Justin's birthday in August 2012. They tied the knot three years later, but announced their separation in February 2018
Justin Theroux
