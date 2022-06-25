Heading 3

Jennifer Aniston's dating history

JUNE 25, 2022

Aniston and Schlatter sparked romance rumors after they worked on the short-lived 1990 TV adaptation of the John Hughes film Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Charlie Schlatter

The comedian and the actress went out on one date almost 20 years ago. “I asked you out and it was lovely,” Stewart reminded Aniston on The Daily Show in August 2010. “

Jon Stewart

Jennifer Aniston and the Counting Crows frontman briefly dated in 1995. After their split, Duritz briefly moved on with Aniston’s costar and real-life best friend, Courteney Cox

Adam Duritz

Tate Donovan made a special appearance on the sitcom FRIENDS as one of the men Jennifer dated. The feelings were bittersweet as he and Aniston were splitting at the time

Tate Donovan

“The Object of My Affection'' costars played coy about their rumored relationship for many years, but Aniston eventually admitted that the pair were “together when we were, like, 12.”

Paul Rudd

Jennifer and Brad started dating in 1998 and tied the knot in 2000. The actors shocked the world, however, when they separated in 2005

Brad Pitt

John and Jennifer had an on-again, off-again relationship from April 2008 to March 2009. Following their final split, John admitted that he was “a jerk” while they were dating

John Mayer

Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston always denied reports that they were dating in 2009 - 2010, but The Bounty Hunter co-stars seemed to be more than friends

Gerard Butler

Cooper and Aniston dated briefly in the summer of 2009 after starring together in He's Just Not That Into You. Their romantic relationship didn’t last but they always remained friends

Bradley Cooper

The pair went public with their relationship and got engaged on Justin's birthday in August 2012. They tied the knot three years later, but announced their separation in February 2018

Justin Theroux

