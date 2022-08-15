Heading 3
Jennifer Lawrence's amazing street style
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
There's nothing probably as comfortable as a sweatshirt and we love this look of a green sweatshirt teamed up with white pants
Sweatshirt
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence knows how to rock a sundress and when she stepped out wearing this brown one in West Village, she looked beyond gorgeous
Sundress
Image: Getty Images
In all of Jennifer Lawrence's outings, we bet there's nothing quite as cool as this one as the actress donned a black crop tee with blue jeans
Crop Tee
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence knows how to look like sunshine during her strolls and this look of a flowy dress and sunglasses looks beyond amazing
Summer Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer was spotted taking a stroll in New York sporting a gorgeous blue corset dress and looked gorgeous with her flowing blonde tresses
Stunning in Blue
Image: Getty Images
We love how Jennifer Lawrence can rock a white t-shirt with a bright red skirt so amazingly well and we bet there's no one who could pull this off better
Red Skirt Look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence sporting this grey overcoat along with those stunning black heels is a look that we can't get over
The Overcoat
Image: Getty Images
Everyone should have a perfect leather jacket and Jennifer Lawrence knows how to don it like an absolute fashion pro
Leather Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence's dinner look consisting of a red dress teamed up with a beige overcoat is an amazingly stylish pick
Dinner Look
Image: Getty Images
If there's one look that Jennifer Lawrence truly aces every time she steps out, it's the casual comfy fashion space and this photo captures that perfectly
Casual Comfy
