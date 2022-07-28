Heading 3
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: PDA clicks
There's nothing as sweet as sharing a sweet embrace with your loved one while stepping out for a walk and this Bennifer click is one of them
Manhattan Outings
This sweet photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck from an event where the actor can be sweetly seen kissing his ladylove on her cheek is pure love
Loved-Up Moment
JLo and Ben showed us how face masks shouldn't stop us from flaunting any PDA and this click of the duo kissing over their mask is beyond amazing
Masked Up Kiss
This sweet photo of Ben and Jennifer from the early 2000s captures the duo when they were smitten in love
Look of Love
This adorable snap of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sharing a kiss while sitting courtside at an NBA game is one their most iconic PDA moment
Game Day
When it comes to red carpet romance, there's nothing cuter than holding hands and this photo of Bennifer captures that sweet moment
Holding Hands
This photo of Ben and JLo as they shared an embrace on the red carpet is adorable in every way
Sweet Embrace
Ben makes sure to make his lady love laugh and this click showcases that sweet moment between the couple
Sharing Laughs
Cuddling Up
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can be seen cuddling up as they make their way towards their car in this photo from one of their outings
This sweet photo of Ben and JLo as they arrived in Venice in a water taxi captured them getting cosy with each other
Cosy Click
