Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: PDA clicks

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

There's nothing as sweet as sharing a sweet embrace with your loved one while stepping out for a walk and this Bennifer click is one of them

Manhattan Outings

Image: Getty Images

This sweet photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck from an event where the actor can be sweetly seen kissing his ladylove on her cheek is pure love

Loved-Up Moment

Image: Getty Images

JLo and Ben showed us how face masks shouldn't stop us from flaunting any PDA and this click of the duo kissing over their mask is beyond amazing

Masked Up Kiss

Image: Getty Images

This sweet photo of Ben and Jennifer from the early 2000s captures the duo when they were smitten in love

Look of Love

Image: Getty Images

This adorable snap of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sharing a kiss while sitting courtside at an NBA game is one their most iconic PDA moment

Game Day

Image: Getty Images

When it comes to red carpet romance, there's nothing cuter than holding hands and this photo of Bennifer captures that sweet moment

Holding Hands

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Ben and JLo as they shared an embrace on the red carpet is adorable in every way

Sweet Embrace

Image: Getty Images

Ben makes sure to make his lady love laugh and this click showcases that sweet moment between the couple

Sharing Laughs

Image: Getty Images

Cuddling Up

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can be seen cuddling up as they make their way towards their car in this photo from one of their outings

Image: Getty Images

This sweet photo of Ben and JLo as they arrived in Venice in a water taxi captured them getting cosy with each other

Cosy Click

