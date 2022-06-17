Heading 3
Jennifer Lopez's Halftime: Big reveals
Image: Getty Images
JLo expressed her unhappiness on having two headliners at the Superbowl show saying, "It was an insult to say that you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."
Headlining with Shakira
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez in the documentary opens up about being inspired by Rita Moreno after watching West Side Story and that urged her to dance, act, and sing all at once
Rita Moreno
Image: Getty Images
The documentary features Lopez's reaction after losing Golden Globes Award for Hustlers role as she says, "I really thought I had a chance. I feel like I let everyone down."
Golden Globes
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez also addressed how tabloid culture affected her and said, "I just had a very low self-esteem. I really believed what they said: that I wasn’t very good.”
Media Attention
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez enjoyed her experience of working on American Idol and said, "I really learned a lot about myself."
American Idol
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez opened up about facing jokes and comments about her body saying, "It was hard when you think people think you're a joke, like you're a punch line."
Body Image issues
Image: Getty Images
Lopez's mom also spoke about the singer's childhood in the documentary and said, “I’m glad she’s tough because you need to with this business.”
JLo's Mom
Image: Getty Images
JLo also talks about getting political during the halftime show saying, "There’s just certain things as a human being you don’t do… it made me realize I had a responsibility to not be quiet."
Getting Political
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck once asked JLo if media attention bothered her and she said, "I’m Latina. I’m a woman. I expected this. You just don’t expect it. You expect to be treated fairly."
Ben Affleck
Image: Getty Images
The documentary also reveals Lopez wanted to incorporate Bruce Springsteen's anthem Born in the USA in her halftime show
Bruce Springsteen
