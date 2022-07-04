Heading 3
Jennifer Winget’s beach looks
Arushi Srivastava
July 04, 2022
TELEVISION
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Beyhadh actress is presently enjoying her vacation in Phuket. She looks fabulous in a blue printed monokini as she enjoys breakfast by the pool
Blue printed monokini
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous as she flaunts her fit physique in a strapless net design monokini. She paired it with statement earrings
Black net detail monokini
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a yellow strappy bikini as she enjoys the beautiful view of the ocean
Bright yellow bikini
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer looks gorgeous in a stylish monochrome polka dot bikini as she relaxes by the beach. She has worn a net shrug over it along with sunglasses
Polka Dot bikini
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Saraswatichandra actress looks magnificent in white deep neck monokini which she paired with multicolour shrug and a belt
White monokini with a shrug
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress looks cool and casual in the white designer schiffli dress as she chills on the beach
Schiffli dress
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress looks chic in the beautiful strappy white crochet design short dress as she lays on the sand and enjoys the cool breeze
Crochet dress
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer sported a fitted short white dress as she gets in the water and cherishes the waves touching her feet
White short dress
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer dons casual loose-fit safari style dress as she has a great time on the beach
Safari dress
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The diva is seen having a gala time with her friend at the pool. She looks marvellous in black and red design bikini
Black Bikini
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress is seen having a great time enjoying the view. She looks pretty in multicolour loose-fit dress and open hair
Multocolour dress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shehnaaz Gill in stunning white outfits