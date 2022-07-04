Heading 3

Jennifer Winget’s beach looks

Arushi Srivastava

July 04, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Beyhadh actress is presently enjoying her vacation in Phuket. She looks fabulous in a blue printed monokini as she enjoys breakfast by the pool

   Blue printed monokini

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous as she flaunts her fit physique in a strapless net design monokini. She paired it with statement earrings

Black net detail monokini

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a yellow strappy bikini as she enjoys the beautiful view of the ocean

  Bright yellow bikini

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer looks gorgeous in a stylish monochrome polka dot bikini as she relaxes by the beach. She has worn a net shrug over it along with sunglasses

    Polka Dot bikini

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Saraswatichandra actress looks magnificent in white deep neck monokini which she paired with multicolour shrug and a belt

  White monokini    with a shrug

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress looks cool and casual in the white designer schiffli dress as she chills on the beach

    Schiffli dress

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress looks chic in the beautiful strappy white crochet design short dress as she lays on the sand and enjoys the cool breeze

   Crochet dress

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer sported a fitted short white dress as she gets in the water and cherishes the waves touching her feet

   White short dress

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer dons casual loose-fit safari style dress as she has a great time on the beach

     Safari dress

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The diva is seen having a gala time with her friend at the pool. She looks marvellous in black and red design bikini

    Black Bikini

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress is seen having a great time enjoying the view. She looks pretty in multicolour loose-fit dress and open hair

  Multocolour dress

