Akshat Sundrani
MAR 22, 2022
Jennifer Winget’s Kashmir Diaries
Winter Wonderland
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget recently flew to the paradise on earth, Kashmir, to witness the snow-capped mountains
The actress seems to be living the moment as she is captured enjoying the snowfall
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Living the moment
The actress was accompanied by a bunch of pals. Here, they are seen striking a pose for a picture
Fun with friends
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer looked gorgeous in her cosy winter attire
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Comfy outfit
Unmissable glow
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
The beauty radiated sheer glow in her Kashmir pictures and looked ethereal
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
She went all goofy while playing with the snow during her vacay
All goofy
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress sat near a stream, soaking in the beauty of Kashmir. She captioned the photo, 'Reminiscing the snow in the north.'
Soaking in the beauty
Video: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer hopped on to a fun reel trend with her friends and shared the video on social media
Reelin’ it in Kashmir
