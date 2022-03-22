Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 22, 2022

Jennifer Winget’s Kashmir Diaries

Winter Wonderland

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget recently flew to the paradise on earth, Kashmir, to witness the snow-capped mountains

The actress seems to be living the moment as she is captured enjoying the snowfall

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Living the moment

The actress was accompanied by a bunch of pals. Here, they are seen striking a pose for a picture

Fun with friends

 Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer looked gorgeous in her cosy winter attire

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Comfy outfit

Unmissable glow

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

The beauty radiated sheer glow in her Kashmir pictures and looked ethereal

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

She went all goofy while playing with the snow during her vacay

All goofy

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress sat near a stream, soaking in the beauty of Kashmir. She captioned the photo, 'Reminiscing the snow in the north.'

Soaking in the beauty

Video: Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer hopped on to a fun reel trend with her friends and shared the video on social media

Reelin’ it in Kashmir

