Jennifer Winget’s career timeline

Jennifer started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya, and then appeared in the Indian film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14
Her big break as the lead in television came with the show Karthika, where she played the role of a struggling singer who dreams of making it big
She later starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she played Sneha, the daughter of the protagonists. In 2009, she replaced Shilpa Anand in the show Dill Mill Gayye
In 2013, she starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's television show Saraswatichandra as Kumud Desai opposite Gautam Rode. For her performance she won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress Critics
In 2016, Winget portrayed Maya Mehrotra in Sony TV's Beyhadh. For her performance, she won numerous awards and appreciation
In 2018, she played the role of Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannaah opposite Harshad Chopda. Her chemistry with Harshad in the show became extremely popular
She also portrayed the role of Maya Jaisingh in Beyhadh 2 during early 2020's, opposite Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang. However, the show got an abrupt ending due to a coronavirus lockdown
Jennifer is one of the highest paid TV actresses
She was also included in the Television's Top 10 Actresses list by Rediff
Jennifer was ranked first in Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television 2017 and in 2018 she ranked 2nd on the list
She was last seen in her very first OTT show, Code M where she portrayed the role of an army lawyer trying to crack a case