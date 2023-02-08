FEB 08, 2023
Jersey to Dasara: Nani, the chameleon
Nani has rightfully earned the title of 'Natural Star' by getting into the skin of every character he chooses to portray
'Natural star' Nani
Image: Nani Instagram
Image: IMDb
One of his most memorable performances has been Arjun in the 2019 sports drama, Jersey
Jersey
In order to play his role to perfection, he was seen in both clean shaven look and a beard to effectively show the time gap
Image: IMDb
Mr. Perfectionist
Image: IMDb
The actor was seen donning a mustache and gelled hair as he delivered an impeccable performance in the supernatural period drama, Shyam Singha Roy
Shyam Singha Roy
Nani once again proved his mettle as an actor with the 2020 release, V, alongside Sudheer Babu, and Nivetha Thomas
Image: IMDb
V
He looked ruggedly charming with a messy beard, heavily gelled hair, and a stylish wardrobe
Image: IMDb
Ruggedly charming
Nani delivered another impressive performance as Sundar in Ante Sundaraniki. He shared screen space with Nazriya Nazim in the romantic entertainer
Image: IMDb
Ante Sundaraniki
He was seen as a simple Brahmin boy fighting for his love as his family disapproved of the union
Image: IMDb
A simple Brahmin boy
Up next, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Dasara. National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped as the female lead in the drama
Image: IMDb
Dasara
The actor has once again donned a brutal avatar for the film with messy hair, a beard, and dirty clothes
Image: IMDb
The brutal avatar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.