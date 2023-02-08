Heading 3

FEB 08, 2023

Jersey to Dasara: Nani, the chameleon

Nani has rightfully earned the title of 'Natural Star' by getting into the skin of every character he chooses to portray

'Natural star' Nani

Image: Nani Instagram

Image: IMDb

One of his most memorable performances has been Arjun in the 2019 sports drama, Jersey

Jersey

In order to play his role to perfection, he was seen in both clean shaven look and a beard to effectively show the time gap

Image: IMDb

Mr. Perfectionist

Image: IMDb

The actor was seen donning a mustache and gelled hair as he delivered an impeccable performance in the supernatural period drama, Shyam Singha Roy

Shyam Singha Roy

Nani once again proved his mettle as an actor with the 2020 release, V, alongside Sudheer Babu, and Nivetha Thomas

Image: IMDb

V

He looked ruggedly charming with a messy beard, heavily gelled hair, and a stylish wardrobe

Image: IMDb

Ruggedly charming

Nani delivered another impressive performance as Sundar in Ante Sundaraniki. He shared screen space with Nazriya Nazim in the romantic entertainer

Image: IMDb

Ante Sundaraniki

He was seen as a simple Brahmin boy fighting for his love as his family disapproved of the union

Image: IMDb

A simple Brahmin boy

Up next, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for Dasara. National Award Winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped as the female lead in the drama

Image: IMDb

Dasara

The actor has once again donned a brutal avatar for the film with messy hair, a beard, and dirty clothes

Image: IMDb

The brutal avatar

