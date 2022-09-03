Heading 3

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Arushi Srivastava

SEPT 3, 2022

Image Source- Rubina Dilaik instagram

Rubina Dilaik is the reality queen, from Bigg Boss 14 win to her fiery performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she is making the most of the opportunities coming her way

   Rubina Dilaik

Image Source- Paras Kalnawat instagram

Paras Kalnawat became a popular name with the show Anupamaa. He left the show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, as he felt this is a better platform for him to showcase his dance skills

  Paras Kalnawat

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who will be seen in Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna, is also part of the show. He was last seen as lead in Kundali Bhagya

   Dheeraj Dhoopar

Image Source- Nia Sharma instagram

Nia Sharma, one of the gorgeous actresses in the telly industry had been eagerly waiting for the show. Nia was earlier seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020 and emerged as the winner

   Nia Sharma

Image Source- Shilpa Shinde instagram

Shilpa is best remembered as Angoori bhabhi from the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Shilpa Shinde, who is a non-dancer, will also experiment with this genre for her fans

   Shilpa Shinde

mage Source- Amruta Khanvilkar instagram

The actress is a fabulous dancer and has won the reality show, Nach Baliye in the past

    Amruta Khanvilkar

Image Source- Niti Taylor instagram

Niti Taylor has impressed everyone with her acting skills in shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. This time around, her fans will get to see her in dancing boots

   Niti Taylor

Image Source- Gashmeer Mahajani instagram

Gashmeer Mahajani is a popular name in the Marathi film industry but his popularity rose after playing the lead role of Aditya in Imlie. However, the actor quit the show midway and will now be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

   Gashmeer Mahajani

Image Source- Faisal Shaikh instagram

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and winning hearts with his performance. He will be next seen in Jhalak as one of the contestants

    Faisal Shaikh

Image Source- Ali Asgar instagram

Ali Asgar, who has entertained the audience with his comedy, has taken the responsibility of impressing the audience with his dance

    Ali Asgar

Image Source- Gunjan Sinha instagram

Gunjan Sinha is a child artist, who emerged as one of the finalists on Dance Deewane 3, and will be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

   Gunjan Sinha

Image Source- Zorawar Kalra instagram

Zorawar Kalra is a reputed chef and will be seen in this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

   Zorawar Kalra

