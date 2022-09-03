Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Rubina Dilaik is the reality queen, from Bigg Boss 14 win to her fiery performances in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and now Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she is making the most of the opportunities coming her way
Rubina Dilaik
Image Source- Paras Kalnawat instagram
Paras Kalnawat became a popular name with the show Anupamaa. He left the show to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, as he felt this is a better platform for him to showcase his dance skills
Paras Kalnawat
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who will be seen in Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna, is also part of the show. He was last seen as lead in Kundali Bhagya
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Image Source- Nia Sharma instagram
Nia Sharma, one of the gorgeous actresses in the telly industry had been eagerly waiting for the show. Nia was earlier seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2020 and emerged as the winner
Nia Sharma
Image Source- Shilpa Shinde instagram
Shilpa is best remembered as Angoori bhabhi from the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Shilpa Shinde, who is a non-dancer, will also experiment with this genre for her fans
Shilpa Shinde
mage Source- Amruta Khanvilkar instagram
The actress is a fabulous dancer and has won the reality show, Nach Baliye in the past
Amruta Khanvilkar
Image Source- Niti Taylor instagram
Niti Taylor has impressed everyone with her acting skills in shows such as Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Ishqbaaz, and more. This time around, her fans will get to see her in dancing boots
Niti Taylor
Image Source- Gashmeer Mahajani instagram
Gashmeer Mahajani is a popular name in the Marathi film industry but his popularity rose after playing the lead role of Aditya in Imlie. However, the actor quit the show midway and will now be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Gashmeer Mahajani
Image Source- Faisal Shaikh instagram
Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and winning hearts with his performance. He will be next seen in Jhalak as one of the contestants
Faisal Shaikh
Image Source- Ali Asgar instagram
Ali Asgar, who has entertained the audience with his comedy, has taken the responsibility of impressing the audience with his dance
Ali Asgar
Image Source- Gunjan Sinha instagram
Gunjan Sinha is a child artist, who emerged as one of the finalists on Dance Deewane 3, and will be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Gunjan Sinha
Image Source- Zorawar Kalra instagram
Zorawar Kalra is a reputed chef and will be seen in this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Zorawar Kalra
