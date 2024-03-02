Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

march 02, 2024

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges: Season 1-11

The first season had Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shilpa Shetty judging vibrant dances

Season 1

Image source- theshilpashetty, farahkhankunder, imdb

In Season 2, veteran actor Jeetendra, Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar, and choreographer Shiamak Davar brought their experience, glamor, and dance innovation to the judging panel

Image source- shiamakofficial,  imdb, urmilamatondkarofficial

Season 2

The third season featured esteemed choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, Juhi Chawla, and Saroj Khan, bringing nostalgia, and glamor in judging

Image source- iamjuhichawla, vaibhavi.merchant, imdb

Season 3

Fourth season brought Bollywood's dance queen, Madhuri Dixit, with choreographer Remo D'Souza and diva Malaika Arora

Season 4

Image source- malaikaaroraofficial, madhuridixitnene, remodsouza

Season 5 brought back Madhuri Dixit and Remo D'Souza with a new member Karan Johar

Season 5

Image source- karanjohar, madhuridixitnene, remodsouza

The sixth season highlighted the same judges, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Remo D'Souza, making the season exciting

Season 6

Image source-  karanjohar, madhuridixitnene,remodsouza

Season 7 had Madhuri Dixit balancing grace, Karan Johar's entertainment, and Remo D'Souza guiding participants 

Season 7

Image source-  karanjohar, madhuridixitnene,remodsouza

Season 8, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ganesh Hegde's and Lauren Gottleib dance expertise, bringing a fresh perspective

Season 8

Image source- shahidkapoor, malaikaaroraofficial, imdb, laurengottlieb

In Season 9, Jacqueline Fernandez brought energy and positivity, Karan Johar maintained his humor, Farah khan, Ganesh Hegde provided valuable insights into dance performances

Season 9

Image source-  jacquelienefernandez,  karanjohar,  farahkhankunder, imdb

Image source- terence_here, norafatehi, karanjohar,  madhuridixitnene

Season 10 featured dance icon Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Terrence Lewis emphasis on contemporary styles 

Season 10

Image source- arshad_warsi, malaikaaroraofficial, farahkhankunder

In latest season the celebrities were judged by talented stars Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi 

Season 11

