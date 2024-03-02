Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
march 02, 2024
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges: Season 1-11
The first season had Farah Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shilpa Shetty judging vibrant dances
Season 1
Image source- theshilpashetty, farahkhankunder, imdb
In Season 2, veteran actor Jeetendra, Bollywood diva Urmila Matondkar, and choreographer Shiamak Davar brought their experience, glamor, and dance innovation to the judging panel
Image source- shiamakofficial, imdb, urmilamatondkarofficial
Season 2
The third season featured esteemed choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, Juhi Chawla, and Saroj Khan, bringing nostalgia, and glamor in judging
Image source- iamjuhichawla, vaibhavi.merchant, imdb
Season 3
Fourth season brought Bollywood's dance queen, Madhuri Dixit, with choreographer Remo D'Souza and diva Malaika Arora
Season 4
Image source- malaikaaroraofficial, madhuridixitnene, remodsouza
Season 5 brought back Madhuri Dixit and Remo D'Souza with a new member Karan Johar
Season 5
Image source- karanjohar, madhuridixitnene, remodsouza
The sixth season highlighted the same judges, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Remo D'Souza, making the season exciting
Season 6
Image source- karanjohar, madhuridixitnene,remodsouza
Season 7 had Madhuri Dixit balancing grace, Karan Johar's entertainment, and Remo D'Souza guiding participants
Season 7
Image source- karanjohar, madhuridixitnene,remodsouza
Season 8, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ganesh Hegde's and Lauren Gottleib dance expertise, bringing a fresh perspective
Season 8
Image source- shahidkapoor, malaikaaroraofficial, imdb, laurengottlieb
In Season 9, Jacqueline Fernandez brought energy and positivity, Karan Johar maintained his humor, Farah khan, Ganesh Hegde provided valuable insights into dance performances
Season 9
Image source- jacquelienefernandez, karanjohar, farahkhankunder, imdb
Image source- terence_here, norafatehi, karanjohar, madhuridixitnene
Season 10 featured dance icon Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, and Terrence Lewis emphasis on contemporary styles
Season 10
Image source- arshad_warsi, malaikaaroraofficial, farahkhankunder
In latest season the celebrities were judged by talented stars Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi
Season 11
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.