Ji Chang Wook K-dramas to check out

Ji Chang Wook portrays Seo Jung Hoo as Healer, an enigmatic and skilled operative ready to fulfill any client's requests, except engaging in kidnapping or murder

Healer

In Empress Ki, Ji Chang Wook takes on the character of Ta Hwan, the final emperor of the Yuan dynasty, who becomes the romantic focus and eventual husband of the female lead

Empress Ki

In Suspicious Partner, Ji Chang Wook assumes the role of Noh Ji Wook, initially a senior prosecutor, later transitioning into a private attorney in the storyline

Suspicious Partner

In The K2, Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Kim Je Ha, a skilled ex-soldier turned bodyguard operating with the code name K2

The K2

In Backstreet Rookie, Ji Chang Wook portrays Choi Dae Hyun, an attractive owner of a convenience store who eventually develops feelings for his employee, Jung Saet Byul

Backstreet Rookie

Warrior Baek Dong Soo

In Warrior Baek Dong Soo, Ji Chang Wook assumes the central role of Baek Dong Soo, acknowledged as the most skilled swordsman in the realm, dedicating himself to safeguarding the King as a vital member of the royal guard

In Lovestruck In The City, Ji Chang Wook portrays Park Jae Won, a sincere and enthusiastic architect in his 30s, who finds himself captivated by a carefree woman

Lovestruck In The City

Ji Chang Wook embodies the character Yun Gyeo Rye, a youthful former convict dedicated to assisting patients in fulfilling their last wishes by volunteering at a hospice hospital

If You Wish Upon Me

In The Worst of Evil, Ji Chang Wook embodies Park Jun Mo, a seasoned police officer who, adopting the guise of Kwon Seung-ho, delves undercover to infiltrate the Gangnam Union with the mission of combating a formidable drug cartel

The Worst of Evil

In The Sound of Magic, Ji Chang Wook portrays the magician Lee Eul, bringing about the disappearance of troubles and the reappearance of hope for the female lead

The Sound of Magic

