Ji Sung's top
K-dramas to watch
When it comes to versatility, Korean actor Ji Sung is on top of our list! This handsome and talented man has been in show business for more than two decades
IMAGE: tvN
When Ji Sung is in a drama, we can’t help taking it seriously! He’s just that good. Read on for our fave K-dramas featuring this award-winning actor
IMAGE: SBS
The only classic K-drama on our list, Save The Last Dance For Me tells the story of chaebol Hyun Woo who gets amnesia after someone tries to kill him
Save the last dance for me
IMAGE: SBS
Ji Sung shows us just how good he is at comedy here as Ji Heon, a childish man who got a director role in a company because his dad is the chairman
Protect the Boss
IMAGE: SBS
Ji Sung plays Min Hyuk, a chaebol who wants to get revenge for his girlfriend’s death (incidentally, she’s the victim of the hit-and-run)
Secret love
Image: KBS
This takes the prize for K-drama that gave us the biggest surprise because it’s so unexpectedly good!
Kill Me, Heal Me
IMAGE: MBC
Ji Sung goes back to his bread and butter with this exciting legal drama, where he plays Park Jung Woo, a successful prosecutor hot on the trail of criminal Cha Min Ho
Innocent defendant
IMAGE: SBS
If you love time travel, this one’s for you. In this fantasy rom-com, Ji Sung plays Cha Joo Hyuk, one half of a couple with waning interest in each other after five years of marriage
Familiar wife
IMAGE: tvN
Ji Sung is no stranger to medical dramas, having played a heart surgeon in the past for New Heart, but Doctor John puts a different spin on things
Doctor John
IMAGE: SBS
We love it when Ji Sung turns up the charisma, and he does just that in his legal drama, The Devil Judge
The devil judge
IMAGE: tvN