Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 October 13, 2023

Entertainment

Ji Sung's top
K-dramas to watch

When it comes to versatility, Korean actor Ji Sung is on top of our list! This handsome and talented man has been in show business for more than two decades

IMAGE: tvN

When Ji Sung is in a drama, we can’t help taking it seriously! He’s just that good. Read on for our fave K-dramas featuring this award-winning actor

IMAGE: SBS

The only classic K-drama on our list, Save The Last Dance For Me tells the story of chaebol Hyun Woo  who gets amnesia after someone tries to kill him

Save the last dance for me

IMAGE: SBS

Ji Sung shows us just how good he is at comedy here as Ji Heon, a childish man who got a director role in a company because his dad is the chairman

Protect the Boss

IMAGE: SBS

Ji Sung plays Min Hyuk, a chaebol who wants to get revenge for his girlfriend’s death (incidentally, she’s the victim of the hit-and-run)

Secret love

Image: KBS

This takes the prize for K-drama that gave us the biggest surprise because it’s so unexpectedly good! 

Kill Me, Heal Me

IMAGE: MBC

Ji Sung goes back to his bread and butter with this exciting legal drama, where he plays Park Jung Woo, a successful prosecutor hot on the trail of criminal Cha Min Ho

Innocent defendant

IMAGE: SBS

If you love time travel, this one’s for you. In this fantasy rom-com, Ji Sung plays Cha Joo Hyuk, one half of a couple with waning interest in each other after five years of marriage

Familiar wife

IMAGE: tvN

Ji Sung is no stranger to medical dramas, having played a heart surgeon in the past for New Heart, but Doctor John puts a different spin on things

Doctor John

IMAGE: SBS

We love it when Ji Sung turns up the charisma, and he does just that in his legal drama, The Devil Judge

The devil judge

IMAGE: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here