 Pratyusha Dash

 October 25, 2023

Entertainment

Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship timeline

Kim Jisoo is the beloved oldest member of popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She has also shown her acting talent as a lead in K-drama Snowdrop

Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram

Who is Jisoo?

Ahn Bo Hyun is a popular K-drama actor, model and television personality. He has starred in popular K-dramas such as Yumi’s cells, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life and more

Image Credits-  Ahn Bo Hyun’s Instagram

Who is Ahn Bo Hyun?

On August 3rd, images of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun at the former's home went viral, sparking considerable attention and interest

Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s images go viral

Later on the same day, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, both confirmed their relationship status

Image Credits-  Ahn Bo Hyun’s Instagram

Agencies confirm dating news

Jung Hae In, who is friends with both Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun, commented on their relationship wishing them well

Image Credits- Jung Hae In’s Instagram

Jung Hae In comments on their relationship

Speaking with Dispatch, the Lovesick Girls singer disclosed that given the early stage of their relationship she is approaching it with caution

Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram

Jisoo talks about her relationship

After the news went public, fans revisited moments where the couple discussed their ideal types, dating styles, and mutual appreciation for each other's work

Cute incidents between the couple

Image Credits- tvN

According to an industry insider's report on October 24, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's busy daily work schedules led to them growing apart, ultimately resulting in their breakup

Image Credits-  Ahn Bo Hyun’s Instagram

Break Up speculations 

YG Entertainment, the agency representing Jisoo, officially confirmed the breakup to SPOTV News on the 24th, after speculations grew

YG Entertainment confirms breakup

Image Credits- Jisoo’s Instagram


According to SPOTV News, it has been reported that the two have chosen to remain good friends and coworkers within the same industry after deciding to go their separate ways

Image Credits-  Ahn Bo Hyun’s Instagram

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun to remain good friends

