Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship timeline
Kim Jisoo is the beloved oldest member of popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She has also shown her acting talent as a lead in K-drama Snowdrop
Who is Jisoo?
Ahn Bo Hyun is a popular K-drama actor, model and television personality. He has starred in popular K-dramas such as Yumi’s cells, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life and more
Who is Ahn Bo Hyun?
On August 3rd, images of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun at the former's home went viral, sparking considerable attention and interest
Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s images go viral
Later on the same day, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency, FN Entertainment, both confirmed their relationship status
Agencies confirm dating news
Jung Hae In, who is friends with both Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun, commented on their relationship wishing them well
Jung Hae In comments on their relationship
Speaking with Dispatch, the Lovesick Girls singer disclosed that given the early stage of their relationship she is approaching it with caution
Jisoo talks about her relationship
After the news went public, fans revisited moments where the couple discussed their ideal types, dating styles, and mutual appreciation for each other's work
Cute incidents between the couple
According to an industry insider's report on October 24, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's busy daily work schedules led to them growing apart, ultimately resulting in their breakup
Break Up speculations
YG Entertainment, the agency representing Jisoo, officially confirmed the breakup to SPOTV News on the 24th, after speculations grew
YG Entertainment confirms breakup
According to SPOTV News, it has been reported that the two have chosen to remain good friends and coworkers within the same industry after deciding to go their separate ways
Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun to remain good friends