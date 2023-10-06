Heading 3

Jo Bo Ah’s stream-worthy K-dramas

Jo Bo Ah is a South Korean actress born on August 22, 1991. She gained fame for her versatility and captivating performances in various K-dramas

Here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas of Jo Bo Ah that show her versatile acting skills

My Strange Hero is a 2018 romantic comedy-drama where Jo Bo-ah played the role of Oh Soo-Jeong. It is an intriguing blend of romance and revenge

My Strange Hero

A nine-tailed fox abdicates his position as the guardian mountain spirit of Baekdudaegan to search for the reincarnation of his one true love

The Take of Nine-Tailed

Jo Bo-ah took on the role of Jung Young-Jae in the 2020 medical romance drama Forest. The series explores love and healing in the midst of a challenging environment

Forest

The Temperature of Love featured Jo Bo-ah as Ji Hong-ah. This heartwarming romance drama delves into the complexities of love and relationships

Temperature of Love

Jo Bo-ah's role as Jung Hyo in Goodbye to Goodbye showcased her acting prowess. This drama deals with the lives of two women facing unexpected changes

Goodbye to Goodbye

The monster had Jo Bo-ah portraying the character Yoo Seol-hee. This suspenseful drama explores the power struggles in the corporate world

Monster

Jo Bo-ah had a supporting role as Im Soo-ah in Shut Up Flower Boy Band. While not her lead role, this coming-of-age drama is worth a watch

Shut Up Flower Boy Band

A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom

Destined with you

