Joaquin Phoenix's
best career moments

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Parenthood

Joaquin Phoenix's breakthrough performance came at the age of 15 when he starred as rebellious Dianne Wiest in Ron Howard's 1989 film Parenthood

Image: Getty Images

First Oscar Nomination

Joaquin Phoenix's first Oscar nomination came in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as the antagonist Commodus in Gladiator

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Cash

Joaquin Phoenix's performance as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line received him critical acclaim and eventually his second Oscar nod but his first in the leading actor category

Image: Getty Images

Paul Thomas Anderson

In his second collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson, Joaquin starred in The Master and earned immense praise for his performance alongside Phillip Seymour Hoffman

Image: Getty Images

Joaquin bagged his first Academy Award for playing the title character Arthur Fleck aka Joker in Todd Phillips' Joker

Oscar Win

Image: Getty Images

Her

One of Joaquin Phoenix's most heart-melting performances came in Spike Jonze's Her as a loner, futuristic greeting card scribe

Image: Getty Images

Gus Van Sant Collab

One of Phoenix's best performances from his early career happened to be through his collaboration with Gus Van Sant for To Die For

Image: Getty Images

Grammy Award

For his performance as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line, Joaquin also bagged a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Image: Getty Images

Greatest Actors

In 2020, Joaquin Phoenix was named among The New York Times' greatest actors of the 21st century

Image: Getty Images

Cannes Honour

Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the Best Actor Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the psychological thriller You Were Never Really Here

