best career moments
Parenthood
Joaquin Phoenix's breakthrough performance came at the age of 15 when he starred as rebellious Dianne Wiest in Ron Howard's 1989 film Parenthood
First Oscar Nomination
Joaquin Phoenix's first Oscar nomination came in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as the antagonist Commodus in Gladiator
Johnny Cash
Joaquin Phoenix's performance as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line received him critical acclaim and eventually his second Oscar nod but his first in the leading actor category
Paul Thomas Anderson
In his second collaboration with director Paul Thomas Anderson, Joaquin starred in The Master and earned immense praise for his performance alongside Phillip Seymour Hoffman
Joaquin bagged his first Academy Award for playing the title character Arthur Fleck aka Joker in Todd Phillips' Joker
Oscar Win
Her
One of Joaquin Phoenix's most heart-melting performances came in Spike Jonze's Her as a loner, futuristic greeting card scribe
Gus Van Sant Collab
One of Phoenix's best performances from his early career happened to be through his collaboration with Gus Van Sant for To Die For
Grammy Award
For his performance as Johnny Cash in Walk The Line, Joaquin also bagged a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Greatest Actors
In 2020, Joaquin Phoenix was named among The New York Times' greatest actors of the 21st century
Cannes Honour
Joaquin Phoenix was awarded the Best Actor Award at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the psychological thriller You Were Never Really Here
