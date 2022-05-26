Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 26, 2022

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Romance rewind

Instagram DM

Image: Getty Images

While their friends failed at playing matchmaker, the pair did follow each other on Instagram sometime in 2016  and Jonas ended up sliding into Turner's DMs

The two arranged to meet up at a bar and, just in case Jonas was a catfish, Turner brought along her "rugby boys" to keep her safe

Image: Getty Images

First meet

That same month, Jonas and Turner attended a Halloween party together. Although they didn't post about the event, a friend shared a group shot that included them both

Halloween party

Image: Sophie Turner Instagram

At the end of November 2016, Turner and Jonas spent Thanksgiving together. The couple was even spotted together in photo booth pictures shared by Jonas' younger brother Nick

Image: Getty Images

Thanksgiving weekend

Image: Getty Images

Turner and Jonas kicked off 2017 in a big way by making their social media debut

Instagram official

Image: Getty Images

About a year after the couple first began dating, Jonas and Turner announced they were engaged

Engaged

Image: Getty Images

That same month, Jonas and Turner surprised fans when they tied the knot in a last-minute wedding at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Las Vegas wedding

Image: Getty Images

Second marriage

Just a month after their Vegas wedding, Jonas and Turner jetted to France for their official ceremony and celebration

Image: Getty Images

On July 22, 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple's first child. They waited several days to make an official announcement about the baby girl

Willa

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner officially confirmed the news that she and Jonas were expecting their second baby

Expecting baby number two

