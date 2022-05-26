Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 26, 2022
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Romance rewind
Instagram DM
Image: Getty Images
While their friends failed at playing matchmaker, the pair did follow each other on Instagram sometime in 2016 and Jonas ended up sliding into Turner's DMs
The two arranged to meet up at a bar and, just in case Jonas was a catfish, Turner brought along her "rugby boys" to keep her safe
Image: Getty Images
First meet
That same month, Jonas and Turner attended a Halloween party together. Although they didn't post about the event, a friend shared a group shot that included them both
Halloween party
Image: Sophie Turner Instagram
At the end of November 2016, Turner and Jonas spent Thanksgiving together. The couple was even spotted together in photo booth pictures shared by Jonas' younger brother Nick
Image: Getty Images
Thanksgiving weekend
Image: Getty Images
Turner and Jonas kicked off 2017 in a big way by making their social media debut
Instagram official
Image: Getty Images
About a year after the couple first began dating, Jonas and Turner announced they were engaged
Engaged
Image: Getty Images
That same month, Jonas and Turner surprised fans when they tied the knot in a last-minute wedding at the famed A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas
Las Vegas wedding
Image: Getty Images
Second marriage
Just a month after their Vegas wedding, Jonas and Turner jetted to France for their official ceremony and celebration
Image: Getty Images
On July 22, 2020, Turner gave birth to the couple's first child. They waited several days to make an official announcement about the baby girl
Willa
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner officially confirmed the news that she and Jonas were expecting their second baby
Expecting baby number two
