Madras Café
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Madras Café is a political action thriller starring John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. The movie is set in the backdrop of the 1980s
Dostana
Image: IMDb
Released in 2008, Dostana is a rom-com John along with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead along with Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol in the supporting role
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this movie is based on the Indian Army’s nuclear bomb test explosions in Pokhran in 1998
Image: IMDb
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
This Milan Luthria directorial was a comedy thriller and featured John, Nana Patekar, and Sameera Reddy in lead
Taxi No 9211: Nau Do Gyarah
Image: IMDb
Released in 2009, New York was a spy thriller directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from John, the movie also featured John Abraham and Katrina Kaif in the lead
Image: IMDb
New York
Image: IMDb
Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Esha Deol in the lead, Dhoom was an action thriller released in 2004
Dhoom
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Nishikant Kamat, Rocky Handsome was an action thriller that was an adaptation of the Korean film The Man from Nowhere
Rocky Handsome
Image: IMDb
The gangster drama was a prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala and featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood
Shootout At Wadala
Image: IMDb
Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate is an action film starring John Abraham wherein he is on a mission to end corrupt police officers
Satyameva Jayate
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Nikhant Kamat, Force features John, Genelia D’Souza, and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. It was a remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha
Force
