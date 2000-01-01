Entertainment

APR 15, 2022

John Abraham’s best films

Madras Café

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, Madras Café is a political action thriller starring John Abraham and Nargis Fakhri in the lead. The movie is set in the backdrop of the 1980s

Dostana

Image: IMDb

Released in 2008, Dostana is a rom-com John along with Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead along with Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol in the supporting role

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this movie is based on the Indian Army’s nuclear bomb test explosions in Pokhran in 1998

Image: IMDb

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

This Milan Luthria directorial was a comedy thriller and featured John, Nana Patekar, and Sameera Reddy in lead

Taxi No 9211: Nau Do Gyarah

Image: IMDb

Released in 2009, New York was a spy thriller directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from John, the movie also featured John Abraham and Katrina Kaif in the lead

Image: IMDb

New York

Image: IMDb

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Uday Chopra, and Esha Deol in the lead, Dhoom was an action thriller released in 2004

Dhoom

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Nishikant Kamat, Rocky Handsome was an action thriller that was an adaptation of the Korean film The Man from Nowhere

 Rocky Handsome

Image: IMDb

The gangster drama was a prequel to Shootout at Lokhandwala and featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sonu Sood

Shootout At Wadala

Image: IMDb

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate is an action film starring John Abraham wherein he is on a mission to end corrupt police officers

Satyameva Jayate

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Nikhant Kamat, Force features John, Genelia D’Souza, and Vidyut Jammwal in the lead. It was a remake of the Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha

Force

