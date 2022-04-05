Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
April 05, 2022
John Abraham’s moments with his dogs
Ardent animal lover
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
John Abraham has always been an ardent animal lover. In 2017, he adopted a female stray pup and named her Bailey. He has raised his voice many times in the past for the voiceless
In the pandemic, the Madras Cafe actor handed over his Instagram handle to NGOs to help amplify calls for help. He also shared a video on how people could do Out of Home Adoption
Video: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
Social cause
John’s social media feed is filled with photos of his dog Bailey and her daughter Sia. They also have their own Insta account, handled by the actor and his wife Priya Runchal
Warm cuddles
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
John showers Bailey with abundant tummy rubs! The caption of this picture shared on Bailey’s Instagram account read, ‘My valentine’
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
Bailey’s ‘valentine’
John’s ‘sanity’
Image: John Abraham Instagram
If you thought Bailey is ‘just’ a pet to John, you’re wrong. The actor’s furry friend is his ‘sanity’. See this sweet photo from a few years back
Image: John Abraham Instagram
Looks like all the wonderful words in John’s dictionary are reserved for his pets alone. After ‘Valentine’ and ‘Sanity’, John captioned this picture, ‘beauty’
Bailey equals beauty
Video: John Abraham Instagram
Here, the Attack actor is seen sharing his coconut malai with his pet, who is excitedly wagging its tail. ‘Health runs in the family’, the video is captioned.
Some Coconut Malai?
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
Bailey and Sia look on as dad John Abraham cooks something in the kitchen. Looks like the actor’s pets are big foodies, don’t you think?
Bonding over food
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
This is a relationship of equals, with mutual love and respect. Look at this cute picture of John sharing his bed with Bailey
A relationship of equals
Image: Bailey & Sia Abraham Instagram
In a recent interview with Mashable India, John said that although he doesn’t use social media for himself, he uses it as a tool to help and protect animals
