John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh: Love Story
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
John Cena met Shay in 2019s at a restaurant in Vancouver when he was shooting for Playing With Fire. Speaking about the moment, he said he couldn't take his eyes off her
First Meet
Image: Getty Images
The duo began to spark romance rumours soon after their first meet as they were seen holding hands while hanging out on several occasions
Romance Rumours
Image: Getty Images
The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of John's Playing With Fire and shared some sweet moments during the same
Red Carpet Debut
Image: Getty Images
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple got married in Tampa, Florida
Secret Wedding
Image: Getty Images
While John Cena didn't officially announce his wedding on Instagram, the wrestler added a wedding hint with a post of an impressionist painting of a bride and groom
Instagram Hints
Image: Getty Images
John and Shay before tying the knot quarantined together in the pandemic and enjoyed their time during the same thus sparking engagement rumours soon after
Quarantining Together
Image: Getty Images
Shay is always by John's side and is immensely supportive of his career. This photo captures her accompanying him for a press tour
Being Supportive
Image: Getty Images
Two years after they first tied the knot, on July 15, John and Shay once again said “I do” to each other in a Vancouver ceremony
Second Wedding
Image: Getty Images
John Cena and Shay's romance has been loved and appreciated by everyone including his fellow wrestler Seth Rollins who told US magazine, “John and Shay look incredible together."
Incredible Couple
Image: Getty Images
John made rare comments about his romance with Shay once and said on the Today Show, "I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy."
Happy
