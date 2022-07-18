Heading 3

John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh: Love Story

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

John Cena met Shay in 2019s at a restaurant in Vancouver when he was shooting for Playing With Fire. Speaking about the moment, he said he couldn't take his eyes off her

First Meet

The duo began to spark romance rumours soon after their first meet as they were seen holding hands while hanging out on several occasions

Romance Rumours

The couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of John's Playing With Fire and shared some sweet moments during the same

Red Carpet Debut

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple got married in Tampa, Florida

Secret Wedding

While John Cena didn't officially announce his wedding on Instagram, the wrestler added a wedding hint with a post of an impressionist painting of a bride and groom

Instagram Hints

John and Shay before tying the knot quarantined together in the pandemic and enjoyed their time during the same thus sparking engagement rumours soon after

Quarantining Together

Shay is always by John's side and is immensely supportive of his career. This photo captures her accompanying him for a press tour

Being Supportive

Two years after they first tied the knot, on July 15, John and Shay once again said “I do” to each other in a Vancouver ceremony

Second Wedding

John Cena and Shay's romance has been loved and appreciated by everyone including his fellow wrestler Seth Rollins who told US magazine, “John and Shay look incredible together."

Incredible Couple

John made rare comments about his romance with Shay once and said on the Today Show, "I can say with great confidence I’m extremely happy."

Happy

