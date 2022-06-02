Heading 3
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case highlights
Surabhi Redkar
JUNE 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 although due to pandemic delays the case finally commenced in 2022
2019 Case
Image: Getty Images
The six-week trial reached its final verdict on June 1 as the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, awarding him USD 15 million in damages
Final Verdict
Image: Getty Images
After the ruling, Depp shared a lengthy statement on Instagram saying, "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."
Johnny's Statement
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard shared a statement after losing the case to her ex-husband and said, "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."
Amber Heard's Reaction
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp's legal team celebrated the jury's verdict with hugs and cheers in the courtroom after the case was ruled in favour of their client
Depp's Legal Team
Image: Getty Images
Sharon Osbourne reacted to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict as she spoke to Piers Morgan and said, "It wasn’t what I was expecting. I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”
Celeb Reaction
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp was missing from court as the jury reached its final decision on the case since he has been performing in London due to prior commitments
Depp's London Visit
Images: Getty Images
The jury also found Depp guilty on some counts of defamation in Amber's countersuit and asked him to pay USD 2 million in damages
Countersuit Damages
Image: Getty Images
Amber Heard attended the final verdict hearing in the defamation case and was accompanied by her sister Whitney
Amber Heard's Court Visit
Image: Getty Images
The seven-member jury reportedly arrived at their decision after spending 13 hours in deliberations and announced the final verdict on Wednesday
Jury Decision
