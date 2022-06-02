Heading 3

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case highlights

Surabhi Redkar

JUNE 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2019 although due to pandemic delays the case finally commenced in 2022

2019 Case

Image: Getty Images

The six-week trial reached its final verdict on June 1 as the jury ruled in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean star, awarding him USD 15 million in damages

Final Verdict

Image: Getty Images

After the ruling, Depp shared a lengthy statement on Instagram saying, "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

Johnny's Statement

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard shared a statement after losing the case to her ex-husband and said, "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women."

Amber Heard's Reaction

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp's legal team celebrated the jury's verdict with hugs and cheers in the courtroom after the case was ruled in favour of their client

Depp's Legal Team

Image: Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne reacted to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard verdict as she spoke to Piers Morgan and said, "It wasn’t what I was expecting. I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Celeb Reaction

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp was missing from court as the jury reached its final decision on the case since he has been performing in London due to prior commitments

Depp's London Visit

Images: Getty Images

The jury also found Depp guilty on some counts of defamation in Amber's countersuit and asked him to pay USD 2 million in damages

Countersuit Damages

Image: Getty Images

Amber Heard attended the final verdict hearing in the defamation case and was accompanied by her sister Whitney

Amber Heard's Court Visit

Image: Getty Images

The seven-member jury reportedly arrived at their decision after spending 13 hours in deliberations and announced the final verdict on Wednesday

Jury Decision

