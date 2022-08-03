Heading 3

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: New doc reveals

AUGUST 03, 2022

The newly released pre-trial court documents revealed that Johnny Depp tried to use ex-wife Amber Heard’s nude photos as evidence

Salacious photos

The court documents also consisted messages sent by Depp's close friend Marilyn Manson where he reportedly wrote, “I got an Amber 2.0” referring to his partner

Marilyn Manson

Photos of Depp were also submitted which seemed to suggest that the photographs of injuries were altered. A same argument was made by Depp's lawyers about Heard's photos

Depp's Injuries

The documents reportedly also consisted a testimony of Amber's sister, Whitney's boss who claimed that Henriquez told her about Heard injuring Depp’s finger

Johnny's Finger

The documents claimed that Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction and alleged that it was relevant to the case because of his alleged sexual violent act with Heard with a bottle

Erectile Dysfunction

Pre-trial court documents suggest that Johnny Depp was "not alleging harm based on a specific physical or mental injury."

Emotional Distress

It has also been claimed that Depp's lawyers tried to silence a witness who alleged that she had indeed seen injuries on Heard’s body

Witness

To claim that Heard had a violent past, Johnny Depp apparently tried using her suspended license as a case in point

Suspended License

Court documents claim Depp and Bettany allegedly went on drug benders and Paul once also allegedly referred to Heard as "lesbian camp counsellor."

Paul Bettany's text

Pre-trial court documents have also claimed that Depp’s team manipulated the audio conversations that were submitted as evidence

Audio Conversations

