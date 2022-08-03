Heading 3
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard: New doc reveals
The newly released pre-trial court documents revealed that Johnny Depp tried to use ex-wife Amber Heard’s nude photos as evidence
Salacious photos
The court documents also consisted messages sent by Depp's close friend Marilyn Manson where he reportedly wrote, “I got an Amber 2.0” referring to his partner
Marilyn Manson
Photos of Depp were also submitted which seemed to suggest that the photographs of injuries were altered. A same argument was made by Depp's lawyers about Heard's photos
Depp's Injuries
The documents reportedly also consisted a testimony of Amber's sister, Whitney's boss who claimed that Henriquez told her about Heard injuring Depp’s finger
Johnny's Finger
The documents claimed that Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction and alleged that it was relevant to the case because of his alleged sexual violent act with Heard with a bottle
Erectile Dysfunction
Pre-trial court documents suggest that Johnny Depp was "not alleging harm based on a specific physical or mental injury."
Emotional Distress
It has also been claimed that Depp's lawyers tried to silence a witness who alleged that she had indeed seen injuries on Heard’s body
Witness
To claim that Heard had a violent past, Johnny Depp apparently tried using her suspended license as a case in point
Suspended License
Court documents claim Depp and Bettany allegedly went on drug benders and Paul once also allegedly referred to Heard as "lesbian camp counsellor."
Paul Bettany's text
Pre-trial court documents have also claimed that Depp’s team manipulated the audio conversations that were submitted as evidence
Audio Conversations
